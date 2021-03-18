HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Review

Part of what made HyperX so successful was trying to cater to as many gamers as possible. Just looking at their headset line up you can see countless examples of unique colors, specialized features, insane value, and more. However, their keyboard lineup has been a bit lacking. There are a couple of fantastic full-sized options and two TKL options, but nothing in the 60 percent size. Given the popularity of their extremely limited 60 percent collaborations with popular mechanical keyboard company Ducky, it was only a matter of time before they finally released HyperX Alloy Origins 60. With great keys, reliable design, and some attention to detail, is it a must for anyone looking for a smaller keyboard footprint or does it fall short of other options?

As we saw with Cloud II Wireless, HyperX has redesigned its familiar packaging for a more in-your-face design. Here HyperX decided to keep things simple, with a small indicator suggesting systems supported, PBT keycaps, and sizing. The back offers mere highlights of what HyperX keyboards are known for, along with a handy guide of what is included (keyboard, USB-C cable, keycap puller, two additional keys, and a manual). Inside is all too familiar with one welcome change, a small pocket holding warranty information and manual is affixed to the top of the inside cover. It’s a minor touch but really goes a long way in increasing presentation.

Build quality is unsurprisingly good. The whole keyboard features “aircraft grade” aluminum and the PBT keys give it a better feel and premium experience outside of the box. Just typing on them is pretty satisfying, an impressive feat given how many HyperX keyboards we’ve covered in the past. It’s also a fairly bright keyboard that reflects wonderfully from the metal below. This is best paired with the included HyperX wave spacebar, as it offers a cool effect to go with the illumination but even the basic keys look good. There is also a small bump on the edge that offers a border, bringing the whole package up in terms of presentation. Just compared to the Ducky keyboard, it looks a lot more elegant on my desk.

A big part of Alloy Origins 60’s appeal is aesthetic and it shows in how things are designed. The missing keys are set in fairly logical positions. Alt, Windows, CTRL, and the question mark keys double as arrow keys, number keys also accomplish whatever function is associated with that number, and more commonly used inputs are put closer to the edge. In a lot of cases you probably won’t realize the keys are missing and even if you do, things are easy enough to use to get around it. Along with a logical macro arrangement, HyperX tried to keep this keyboard as small as possible. There is little more than an inch border around the keys, with the detachable USB-C connection put directly in front on the left side. Very little space is wasted and if space and design are selling points, you’ll be very happy with both.

That being said, if the keys are in a bad position or you don’t like them, they can be changed through HyperX’s NGENUITY software. These include, but are not limited to, different actions, functions, and even supports macros if you want to get fancy. Lighting effects and other features are also supported via this program.

Naturally, that leaves performance, though that is unsurprisingly good. Alloy Origins 60 features HyperX’s red switches, so they’re linear with a short travel time. This means you won’t have any issue writing an important message on Discord or using multiple buttons and having the n-key rollover ensure you’re getting the actions you pushed.

The small form factor also makes it rather ideal for pairing across a number of settings. Not only does it fit in a backpack, making it perfect for gaming on the go, but it’s also easier to move and set by a game console (Xbox and PlayStation are supported) so you can type complicated messages without a bunch of keys you’ll never use.

Where HyperX Alloy Origins falls behind is some of the finer points. When I moved over to my Ducky keyboard, I never really noticed how often I used arrow keys for random things. Sometimes it was how I would have to navigate an article, pushing up allows you to edit messages on Discord, even moving between letters without moving over to your mouse is a little more difficult. I’d argue the learning curve is worth it, though something to keep in mind before purchasing. I can also say, anyone looking to use this on an Apple device might be disappointed. Many of the macros don’t work, a problem Ducky never faced, with it having even fewer options than some of HyperX’s other keyboards. It will still work if you’re just looking to type normally, it’s just the advanced functionality that you might make you reconsider.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Review – Verdict

HyperX needed a 60 percent keyboard to round out their line up and I have to say they did a fantastic job with Alloy Origins 60. Out of the box, it looks and feels fantastic, giving players a satisfying experience. The space-saving design will make anyone working with a smaller area or just wants to have more space to work plenty of room, without compromising. Sure, there are a few hiccups, slight learning curve and you might need to spend an afternoon figuring out the best button arrangement but it will all be worth it.

[Editor’s Note: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 was provided to us for review purposes.]