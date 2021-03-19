Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster gets a release date

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition and get exclusive access to the game four days early

Atlus announced today the release date for the highly-anticipated Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for Switch, PS4, and Steam.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster release date will be on May 25, with pre-orders available starting this Friday. Additionally, those who will purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play the game four days early on May 21 and features a number of bonus features and content.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs. This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes: – Remastered 3D models and backgrounds

– Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels

– Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!

– Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO

– An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha

Find below more information on the Digital Deluxe Edition:

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store! The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Full Game Download

Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21

Maniax Pack

Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry™ Series

Chronicle Pack Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*

MERCIFUL Difficulty Adds an easier difficulty mode

Mercy and Expectation Map Pack “Little Master’s Mercy” “Master’s Expectation”

Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse” (2 songs) *Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. The Chronicle Pack is free DLC for the Steam version only.



