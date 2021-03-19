Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster gets a release date

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster gets a release date
Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition and get exclusive access to the game four days early

Atlus announced today the release date for the highly-anticipated Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for Switch, PS4, and Steam.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster release date will be on May 25, with pre-orders available starting this Friday. Additionally, those who will purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play the game four days early on May 21 and features a number of bonus features and content.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked.  The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city.  Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.  

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes: 

– Remastered 3D models and backgrounds 
– Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels 
– Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!  
– Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO 
– An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha

Find below more information on the Digital Deluxe Edition:

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store! The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

  • Full Game Download
  • Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21
  • Maniax Pack 
  • Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry™ Series 
  • Chronicle Pack
    • Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*
  • MERCIFUL Difficulty
    • Adds an easier difficulty mode
  • Mercy and Expectation Map Pack
    • “Little Master’s Mercy”
    • “Master’s Expectation”
  • Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack
    • “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®” (2 songs)
    • “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II” (2 songs)
    • “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV” (2 songs)
    • “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse” (2 songs)
    • *Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. The Chronicle Pack is free DLC for the Steam version only. 

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo