Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster gets a release date

Atlus announced today the release date for the highly-anticipated Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for Switch, PS4, and Steam.
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster release date will be on May 25, with pre-orders available starting this Friday. Additionally, those who will purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play the game four days early on May 21 and features a number of bonus features and content.
What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.
This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:
– Remastered 3D models and backgrounds
– Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels
– Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!
– Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO
– An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha
Find below more information on the Digital Deluxe Edition:
Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store! The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- Full Game Download
- Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21
- Maniax Pack
- Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry™ Series
- Chronicle Pack
- Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*
- MERCIFUL Difficulty
- Adds an easier difficulty mode
- Mercy and Expectation Map Pack
- “Little Master’s Mercy”
- “Master’s Expectation”
- Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack
- “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®” (2 songs)
- “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II” (2 songs)
- “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV” (2 songs)
- “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse” (2 songs)
- *Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. The Chronicle Pack is free DLC for the Steam version only.
