HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard Now Available

Following its reveal last month, HyperX has officially launched their Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard.

The new keyboard is a mix of what HyperX has done on their previous keyboards and what you’d expect in a space saving design. Some highlight features include PBT keycaps, aluminum body, HyperX red switches and a bunch of macro functions to make up for the missing keys.

This puts the keyboard in a similar space to their extremely popular crossover with Ducky, complete with its own unique spacebar. On this model it features a bunch of overlapping waves, making for a weird design but pretty look when illuminated. No word on if this will become a staple feature going forward, though it’s a nice bonus regardless.

Those interested will be able to pick up this keyboard from HyperX for $99.99.