The Best Chumba Sister Sites & Alternatives in 2025

Chumba Casino is one of the most popular sweepstakes casinos in the U.S., offering free-to-play slots and real prize redemptions via Sweeps Coins (SC). But if you’re looking to explore similar platforms—either owned by the same company or offering a comparable sweepstakes model—this list of Chumba sister sites and top-rated alternatives is for you.

Whether you want more games, better bonuses, or unique features like crypto payouts or live dealers, we’ve got you covered.

Official Chumba Sister Sites (Same Owner – VGW)

LuckyLand Slots

Ownership : Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW), same as Chumba



: Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW), same as Chumba Games : Slot-focused, similar layout to Chumba



: Slot-focused, similar layout to Chumba Bonuses : Comparable welcome offer with Gold Coins + Sweeps Coins



: Comparable welcome offer with Gold Coins + Sweeps Coins Style: Same sweepstakes model

Perfect for: Players who want more slots with an identical look and feel



Global Poker

Focus : Poker sweepstakes platform by VGW



: Poker sweepstakes platform by VGW Games : Texas Hold’em, Omaha, ring games, tournaments



: Texas Hold’em, Omaha, ring games, tournaments Bonuses: Free Sweeps Coin entries and leaderboard challenges

Perfect for: Players who love Chumba’s model but prefer poker over slots



Top Alternatives to Chumba (Similar Experience, Different Operators)

These aren’t owned by VGW but offer a nearly identical gameplay experience with enhancements like live dealers, expanded banking, and improved bonuses.

WOW Vegas

Games : 1,200+ slots & live dealer tables



: 1,200+ slots & live dealer tables Bonus : 250,000 WOW Coins + 5 SC



: 250,000 WOW Coins + 5 SC Payments : Cards, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill



: Cards, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill VIP Club: 6-tier loyalty program

Best for: Players who want maximum game variety and loyalty rewards



McLuck

Games : ~1,000 games including live dealers



: ~1,000 games including live dealers Bonus : 7,500 GC + 2.5 SC



: 7,500 GC + 2.5 SC Support : Live chat for all users



: Live chat for all users Perks: Regular promotions, missions, and loyalty points

Best for: A more dynamic and community-driven sweepstakes experience



Pulsz

Games : Over 500 titles across slots, blackjack, roulette



: Over 500 titles across slots, blackjack, roulette Bonus : 5,000 GC + 5 SC + free spins



: 5,000 GC + 5 SC + free spins Redemption: Cash prize withdrawals via SC

Best for: Users who want a highly visual, casual-friendly layout



Stake.us

Games : 900+ slots, live dealers, table games



: 900+ slots, live dealers, table games Bonus : 260,000 GC + 5 SC + 5% rakeback



: 260,000 GC + 5 SC + 5% rakeback Banking: Crypto deposits and redemptions

Best for: Advanced players who want crypto and high-end game selection



Spinfinite

Games : Over 600 titles including fan-favorite slots



: Over 600 titles including fan-favorite slots Bonus : 200,000 GC + 2 SC



: 200,000 GC + 2 SC Perks: Free spins, daily login rewards, and missions

Best for: Casual players looking for a mobile-friendly sweeps casino



Real Prize

Games : 500+ slots, some table games



: 500+ slots, some table games Bonus : 100,000 GC + 2 SC



: 100,000 GC + 2 SC Features: Daily bonuses, missions, and sweep entries

Best for: Beginners looking for low-pressure gameplay and daily rewards



Quick Comparison: Chumba Sister Sites vs. Top Alternatives

Site Owned by VGW? Live Dealers Crypto Banking Welcome Bonus Game Count Unique Feature Chumba ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No 2 SC + 2M GC ~200 Highly social user base LuckyLand ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No Similar to Chumba ~200 Slot-focused sister site Global Poker ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No Varies by event N/A Real-time poker competitions WOW Vegas ❌ No ✅ Yes ❌ No 250k GC + 5 SC 1,200+ Massive game library + VIP Club McLuck ❌ No ✅ Yes ❌ No 7.5k GC + 2.5 SC ~1,000 Live chat & loyalty rewards Pulsz ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No 5k GC + 5 SC 500+ Great for casual/mobile gamers Stake.us ❌ No ✅ Yes ✅ Yes 260k GC + 55 SC + rakeback 900+ Crypto support + daily promos Spinfinite ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No 200k GC + 2 SC 600+ Sleek mobile-first platform Real Prize ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No 100k GC + 2 SC 500+ Simple UI & frequent sweepstakes

💬 FAQs: Chumba Sister Sites

Are LuckyLand and Global Poker official Chumba sister sites? Yes. All three—Chumba, LuckyLand Slots, and Global Poker—are owned and operated by VGW Holdings, making them official sister sites. What makes a casino a “Chumba sister site” if it’s not owned by VGW? Platforms like WOW Vegas, Pulsz, and McLuck follow the same sweepstakes model, offering Gold Coins (GC) for fun play and Sweeps Coins (SC) that can be redeemed for prizes. While they aren’t owned by VGW, they provide a very similar user experience. Can I play at all these sites legally in the U.S.? Most of these sweepstakes casinos operate legally in 45+ U.S. states. States like Washington, Idaho, and Nevada are often excluded, so always check your site’s eligibility page before signing up. Which Chumba sister site has the best bonuses? WOW Vegas and Stake.us offer the most generous bonuses, while Pulsz and Spinfinite are great for ongoing free coin drops and daily rewards. Are these sweepstakes sites safe? Yes. Top platforms like Chumba, Pulsz, McLuck, and WOW Vegas use secure encryption, have transparent T&Cs, and provide fair games regulated under sweepstakes law.

Final Verdict: Which Chumba Sister Site Should You Try?

If you love the Chumba Casino vibe, try LuckyLand for more of the same, or Global Poker if you’re into cards. But if you want something similar yet upgraded, explore:

WOW Vegas – Best for variety and rewards



– Best for variety and rewards McLuck – Best for loyalty programs and live chat



– Best for loyalty programs and live chat Stake.us – Best for crypto and high-volume players



– Best for crypto and high-volume players Pulsz – Best for casual gaming and mobile



– Best for casual gaming and mobile Spinfinite – Best for newer players who want a clean, fun UI



