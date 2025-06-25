The Best Chumba Sister Sites & Alternatives in 2025

Chumba Casino is one of the most popular sweepstakes casinos in the U.S., offering free-to-play slots and real prize redemptions via Sweeps Coins (SC). But if you’re looking to explore similar platforms—either owned by the same company or offering a comparable sweepstakes model—this list of Chumba sister sites and top-rated alternatives is for you.
Whether you want more games, better bonuses, or unique features like crypto payouts or live dealers, we’ve got you covered.
Official Chumba Sister Sites (Same Owner – VGW)
LuckyLand Slots
- Ownership: Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW), same as Chumba
- Games: Slot-focused, similar layout to Chumba
- Bonuses: Comparable welcome offer with Gold Coins + Sweeps Coins
- Style: Same sweepstakes model
Perfect for: Players who want more slots with an identical look and feel
Global Poker
- Focus: Poker sweepstakes platform by VGW
- Games: Texas Hold’em, Omaha, ring games, tournaments
- Bonuses: Free Sweeps Coin entries and leaderboard challenges
Perfect for: Players who love Chumba’s model but prefer poker over slots
Top Alternatives to Chumba (Similar Experience, Different Operators)
These aren’t owned by VGW but offer a nearly identical gameplay experience with enhancements like live dealers, expanded banking, and improved bonuses.
WOW Vegas
- Games: 1,200+ slots & live dealer tables
- Bonus: 250,000 WOW Coins + 5 SC
- Payments: Cards, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill
- VIP Club: 6-tier loyalty program
Best for: Players who want maximum game variety and loyalty rewards
McLuck
- Games: ~1,000 games including live dealers
- Bonus: 7,500 GC + 2.5 SC
- Support: Live chat for all users
- Perks: Regular promotions, missions, and loyalty points
Best for: A more dynamic and community-driven sweepstakes experience
Pulsz
- Games: Over 500 titles across slots, blackjack, roulette
- Bonus: 5,000 GC + 5 SC + free spins
- Redemption: Cash prize withdrawals via SC
Best for: Users who want a highly visual, casual-friendly layout
Stake.us
- Games: 900+ slots, live dealers, table games
- Bonus: 260,000 GC + 5 SC + 5% rakeback
- Banking: Crypto deposits and redemptions
Best for: Advanced players who want crypto and high-end game selection
Spinfinite
- Games: Over 600 titles including fan-favorite slots
- Bonus: 200,000 GC + 2 SC
- Perks: Free spins, daily login rewards, and missions
Best for: Casual players looking for a mobile-friendly sweeps casino
Real Prize
- Games: 500+ slots, some table games
- Bonus: 100,000 GC + 2 SC
- Features: Daily bonuses, missions, and sweep entries
Best for: Beginners looking for low-pressure gameplay and daily rewards
Quick Comparison: Chumba Sister Sites vs. Top Alternatives
|Site
|Owned by VGW?
|Live Dealers
|Crypto Banking
|Welcome Bonus
|Game Count
|Unique Feature
|Chumba
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|2 SC + 2M GC
|~200
|Highly social user base
|LuckyLand
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|Similar to Chumba
|~200
|Slot-focused sister site
|Global Poker
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|Varies by event
|N/A
|Real-time poker competitions
|WOW Vegas
|❌ No
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|250k GC + 5 SC
|1,200+
|Massive game library + VIP Club
|McLuck
|❌ No
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|7.5k GC + 2.5 SC
|~1,000
|Live chat & loyalty rewards
|Pulsz
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|5k GC + 5 SC
|500+
|Great for casual/mobile gamers
|Stake.us
|❌ No
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|260k GC + 55 SC + rakeback
|900+
|Crypto support + daily promos
|Spinfinite
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|200k GC + 2 SC
|600+
|Sleek mobile-first platform
|Real Prize
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|100k GC + 2 SC
|500+
|Simple UI & frequent sweepstakes
💬 FAQs: Chumba Sister Sites
Yes. All three—Chumba, LuckyLand Slots, and Global Poker—are owned and operated by VGW Holdings, making them official sister sites.
Platforms like WOW Vegas, Pulsz, and McLuck follow the same sweepstakes model, offering Gold Coins (GC) for fun play and Sweeps Coins (SC) that can be redeemed for prizes. While they aren’t owned by VGW, they provide a very similar user experience.
Most of these sweepstakes casinos operate legally in 45+ U.S. states. States like Washington, Idaho, and Nevada are often excluded, so always check your site’s eligibility page before signing up.
WOW Vegas and Stake.us offer the most generous bonuses, while Pulsz and Spinfinite are great for ongoing free coin drops and daily rewards.
Yes. Top platforms like Chumba, Pulsz, McLuck, and WOW Vegas use secure encryption, have transparent T&Cs, and provide fair games regulated under sweepstakes law.
Final Verdict: Which Chumba Sister Site Should You Try?
If you love the Chumba Casino vibe, try LuckyLand for more of the same, or Global Poker if you’re into cards. But if you want something similar yet upgraded, explore:
- WOW Vegas – Best for variety and rewards
- McLuck – Best for loyalty programs and live chat
- Stake.us – Best for crypto and high-volume players
- Pulsz – Best for casual gaming and mobile
- Spinfinite – Best for newer players who want a clean, fun UI
Want bonus codes, promotional strategies, or affiliate placement for any of these? Let me know and I'll tailor the next piece for your site.