HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard (Black) Review

HyperX surprised a lot of people when they announced a keyboard collaboration with Ducky for a unique version of their One 2 Mini keyboard. Fans of both HyperX and Ducky keyboards were excited to get this product, but the demand was so great the keyboard sold out in seconds. Seeing the obvious demand, they’re back with a second version, in a different color and its own unique spacebar, but is this extremely sought after product even worth the hassle?

Packaging for HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard (Black) is honestly rather humble. It retains the usual HyperX look, with flare similar to what Ducky usually does. On the front, there is the default look, one of the blandest looks possible with some graphics on the back and an explanation of what HyperX red switches do. Inside is the keyboard wrapped in plastic with a rather hefty manual, which explains every macro function and features you can do with this keyboard, along with a USB-C cable and some additional keycaps.

As for the keyboard itself, it boasts high-quality keycaps and a sleek look, but it comes at a cost. Typically HyperX has a flair for a more refined look. Every keyboard we’ve looked at has had some level of metal casing and featured a braided USB, whereas the HyperX X Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard is a simple plastic with the only metal being a plate on the back with information like the serial number. It’s also extremely lightweight, which is a plus or minus depending on your situation.

What stands out the most about both collaborations is how each company attempts to maintain balance differently. The original keyboard featured HyperX’s iconic red and black colorway on both the unit itself and the included additional keys. Ducky included their extremely cute Year of the Rat V1 spacebar and their usual accessories. This time we, unfortunately, lose the red flare for black, but HyperX’s presence is far more meaningful. Given I prefer their pudding keycaps to bring out the keyboards brilliance, something that simply looks amazing with this keyboard, and like a lot of people use a wrist rest, it was only vaguely apparent the original version was even special. With HyperX getting a gaming-focused spacebar, it’s able to stand out, especially since the spacebar seems to be unique to this model, unlike the aforementioned Year of the Rat one. Also, given this is a 60 percent keyboard, it offers some divisive options.

To be perfectly honest, ever since I saw the last collaboration I’ve been interested in Ducky’s One 2 Mini keyboard. A lot of this has to do with the form factor, one that works better on my desk and removes keys I don’t frequently use. After getting it, there were a lot of things I never really considered.

While not the cleanest look, the default keys explain some of the basic macros built into this keyboard. By holding the windows key and clicking practically any key will yield a different function. Some of these can be extremely important but I found myself struggling with the arrow keys. Gaming aside, it’s honestly surprising how often I used them. Those who use Discord should know pushing up allows you to edit a comment and I constantly type things into my browser or Google and use the arrow keys to click on something. I also frequently use webpages where navigation is best done through those keys.

Though macro it’s possible to still use your arrow keys, it just requires a bit more work. Holding down the Windows key for an extended period will activate an alternate function mode where normal keypresses activate their alternate function. This can be helpful to close that gap, though how much of a hassle this proves to be will vary.

Gaming will vary depending on how important the number pad and constant access to the arrow keys are. For a lot of players, it honestly makes no difference, meaning the HyperX red switches are a massive plus. They’re fast and accurate with a slight click to remind you this is a mechanical keyboard.

General typing is also pretty good. The form factor takes a bit of getting used to but after like an hour I was able to type at my usual speed. Macros will take a bit longer, but the biggest disadvantage is the missing keypad. This limits the ability to do data entry, though this can also be easily solved by simply buying an additional pad to pair with it.

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard (Black) Review – Verdict

All this being said, I’ve used this keyboard every day since getting it and despite some minor annoyances, I absolutely love it. The form factor is great, switches work extremely well, looks amazing, and boasts impressive lights. A lot of the value will hinge on whether you can make a 60 percent keyboard work or not. Given I can use it for gaming, writing, or just talking to others without missing much of a beat, it’s well worth the nicer form factor. Naturally, with an edition size of just 6,500, unless you absolutely need a number pad, I wouldn’t hesitate and get this keyboard.

[Editor’s Note: HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard (Black) was provided to us for review purposes.]