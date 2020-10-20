HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset Review

Like a lot of people, my first introduction to HyperX was their iconic Cloud II headset. For $100 you got a beautiful looking and extremely versatile headset that even came with some welcome extras. For the longest time, this was the go-to suggestion for a budget-friendly headset and likely a huge component to HyperX going on to be the top-selling PC gaming headset brand in North America. With everyone looking to upgrade their gear for the next generation of games, HyperX has done the same with a number of different models, with the latest being the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset. With most of the benefits of the ever-popular Cloud II headset and wireless functionality, is it a must or did they miss the mark?

Much to my surprise, HyperX changed the packaging for the Cloud II Wireless headset. While this may or may not be the new standard, it retains a lot of the same design principles of their previous packages. On the front, we have the headset, a couple of key features, a 2-year warranty in clear view, with a red geometric design behind the headset. On the back, there is a clear illustration of what accessories are included, along with a brief overview of features in 10 different languages. As I said, it’s mostly the same ideas, presented differently.

Inside is a simple clear plastic shell holding the headset and all the accessories. Unlike the previous Cloud II headset, you’re given the headset itself, wireless dongle, USB-C to USB-A cable, mic, and windsock cover for the mic.

Look and feel are not terribly different from the latest version of the Cloud II headset. The version we were given retains the ever-popular red and black color scheme found on the headset, with the branded logo on the side of each earcup looking more flush than previous versions. In regards to inputs, there is a power and mute button, a place for your microphone, and a scroll wheel that doesn’t have a stopper in it (basically it constantly spins and the headset will tell you when you’ve hit a limit with an audio cue). Unfortunately, this version is missing an aux connection, meaning it’s wireless or nothing, taking from the versatile nature of the beloved headset, though it retains a lot of the more notable features.

Where the Cloud II Wireless starts to stand out is comfort and durability. It feels well-constructed, with a good amount of weight. They manage to both feel lightweight, but not so much so they suggest it’s a flimsy or cheap device. The headset band is metal, with the earpads featuring memory foam. Picking them up and wearing them is super simple, with them feeling comfortable on my head. As a result, it’s easy to see them being used for a long gaming session or simply conversing with your friends and given the 30 or so hour battery life, you have plenty of time to figure things out.

Sound is an interesting battle with the Cloud II wireless headset. They don’t have a ton of separation or do an exceptional job bringing out the finer points of a wide variety of sounds, but they will perform for gaming. Like a lot of gaming headsets, there is more on the low end, making it easier to hear subtle audio cues in multiplayer games. Normally these would be footsteps, though it extends to also gunfire and things of the like.

Traditional games sound a bit more enclosed but otherwise fine. They also support simulated 7.1 surrounds, something that helps with isolation and sound staging, essentially opening things up, making them a good choice for someone looking for a reliable wireless headset but it simply won’t be able to touch things like the Cloud Orbit S.

As for the mic, it has decent clarity and mic monitoring, for communicating with your friends or relaying key information. The LED indicator is also a nice touch, making it easy for you to know when you can and cannot talk.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review – Verdict

For $150 you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better bargain. Between build quality, overall comfort and, to be perfectly honest, sound quality for the price, HyperX did a great job of bringing their ever-popular Cloud II to the world of wireless. It’s unfortunate it’s missing things like a headphone connection out but that is easy to overlook when you consider the whole package. Those looking for either a slick pair of headphones or just want a comfortable and long-lasting pair of wireless headphones will likely be very impressed with the Cloud II Wireless.

[Editor’s Note: Hyper X Cloud II Wireless headset was provided to us for review purposes.]