Best Pulsz Sister Sites & Alternatives in 2025

Pulsz has become a leading name in the sweepstakes casino world, offering free-to-play slots and table games with real cash prize potential via Sweeps Coins. With its clean layout, accessible mobile platform, and daily bonus system, it’s a favorite among casual players. But if you’re looking for similar sweepstakes casinos that offer better bonuses, more games, or new features, this list is for you.
Below are the best Pulsz sister sites and alternatives that follow the same legal sweepstakes model and are available in most U.S. states.
Does Pulsz Have Sister Sites?
Pulsz is operated by Yellow Social Interactive Ltd. At this time, it does not have officially branded sister sites. However, several other sweepstakes casinos offer nearly identical experiences—with Gold Coins for fun play and Sweeps Coins redeemable for real prizes. Many of these platforms offer expanded game libraries, enhanced loyalty programs, or unique interfaces that give players more reasons to switch or supplement their gameplay.
1. McLuck
McLuck is one of the strongest alternatives to Pulsz, offering daily login bonuses, a large game library, and a loyalty system.
- Welcome Bonus: 7,500 Gold Coins + 2.5 Sweeps Coins
- Games: 1,000+ slots and table games
- Features: Live chat support, daily missions, and exclusive rewards
- Redemption: SC redeemable for real prizes
- Availability: Legal in 45+ U.S. states
Why it’s similar: McLuck operates under the same sweepstakes laws as Pulsz and offers a comparable dual-currency model, with more frequent promotions and better in-game progress tracking.
2. WOW Vegas
WOW Vegas stands out for its vast game variety and polished user experience. It also features a competitive VIP system and mobile-first design.
- Welcome Bonus: 250,000 WOW Coins + 5 Sweeps Coins
- Games: 1,200+ titles including slots, blackjack, and live dealers
- Features: Tiered loyalty program, frequent giveaways
- Redemption: Sweeps Coins redeemable for cash
- Availability: Available in most U.S. states
Why it’s similar: WOW Vegas uses the same SC-based prize system and offers a familiar experience to Pulsz, but with more content and advanced gamification.
3. Casino Click
Casino Click is a newer sweepstakes casino offering simple navigation and consistent rewards for daily players. It’s ideal for mobile-focused users who enjoy fast play and a modern UI.
- Welcome Bonus: 150,000 GC + 3 SC
- Games: Over 400 slots and instant-win games
- Features: Clean interface, fast-loading games, mobile-friendly
- Redemption: SC redeemable for real cash prizes
- Availability: Accessible in most U.S. regions
Why it’s similar: Like Pulsz, Casino Click emphasizes ease of use and daily bonuses, making it appealing for casual players who value speed and convenience.
4. Jackpota
Jackpota takes the sweepstakes model and adds frequent jackpots and mission-based gameplay. It’s especially good for players who like challenges and goal-based rewards.
- Welcome Bonus: 300,000 GC + 2 SC
- Games: ~500 slots and a few table games
- Features: Weekly missions, jackpots, seasonal events
- Redemption: SC redeemable for prizes
- Availability: Operates legally in over 40 states
Why it’s similar: Jackpota uses the same core sweepstakes format with an added layer of challenge progression and regular prize draws.
5. Spinfinite
Spinfinite is a strong alternative to Pulsz with a mobile-friendly interface, attractive visuals, and consistent free coin drops.
- Welcome Bonus: 200,000 GC + 2 Sweeps Coins
- Games: 600+ slot and instant-win titles
- Features: Daily login rewards, fast navigation
- Redemption: SC redeemable for cash
- Availability: 45+ states
Why it’s similar: Spinfinite offers nearly the same format as Pulsz, from the coin systems to the types of games, but shines with smoother mobile performance and a lighter, simpler user experience.
6. Spree
Spree blends casual gaming and sweepstakes casino play. With bright visuals, regular events, and skill-based options, it provides a fun alternative to the usual slot-focused platforms.
- Welcome Bonus: 180,000 GC + 3 SC
- Games: Slots, arcade games, light table games
- Features: Mini-games, leaderboard events, prize raffles
- Redemption: SC redeemable for real money prizes
- Availability: Available in most U.S. states
Why it’s similar: Spree follows the same SC/GC sweepstakes model as Pulsz but adds a more playful atmosphere and arcade-style competition that some players will prefer.
Quick Comparison Table
|Site
|Welcome Bonus
|Games
|Live Dealers
|Crypto Support
|Daily Rewards
|Loyalty System
|Pulsz
|5,000 GC + 5 SC
|500+
|No
|No
|Yes
|Limited
|McLuck
|7,500 GC + 2.5 SC
|1,000+
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|WOW Vegas
|250k GC + 5 SC
|1,200+
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Casino Click
|150k GC + 3 SC
|400+
|No
|No
|Yes
|Basic
|Jackpota
|300k GC + 2 SC
|~500
|No
|No
|Yes
|Challenge-based
|Spinfinite
|200k GC + 2 SC
|600+
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Spree
|180k GC + 3 SC
|400+
|No
|No
|Yes
|Leaderboard-based
Final Thoughts
While Pulsz remains a top-tier option for sweepstakes casino players, the alternatives listed above offer a similar legal experience with enhanced features. Whether you’re after more games, better bonuses, live chat support, or simply a new environment, these Pulsz sister sites and lookalikes offer plenty of variety.
For the best all-around replacement, WOW Vegas or McLuck are top choices. If you want a more gamified or lightweight experience, try Casino Click, Jackpota, or Spree. Each gives you access to real prize opportunities without spending a dime—and with enough free bonuses to keep you playing.
FAQs About Pulsz Sister Sites
No. Pulsz is a standalone platform with no officially linked brands. However, other sites like McLuck, WOW Vegas, and Spinfinite use the same sweepstakes model and are considered strong alternatives.
Yes. All platforms listed follow sweepstakes casino laws and are available in most U.S. states except for restricted regions like Washington, Idaho, and Nevada.
Yes. All listed sites offer no-purchase-necessary methods of obtaining Sweeps Coins, which can then be used to win and redeem real cash prizes.
WOW Vegas leads in terms of game variety, offering over 1,200 titles including table games and live dealers.
Yes. Platforms like Spinfinite, Casino Click, and Spree are built with mobile-first design, offering smooth gameplay on most modern devices.