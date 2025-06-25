Best Pulsz Sister Sites & Alternatives in 2025

Pulsz has become a leading name in the sweepstakes casino world, offering free-to-play slots and table games with real cash prize potential via Sweeps Coins. With its clean layout, accessible mobile platform, and daily bonus system, it’s a favorite among casual players. But if you’re looking for similar sweepstakes casinos that offer better bonuses, more games, or new features, this list is for you.

Below are the best Pulsz sister sites and alternatives that follow the same legal sweepstakes model and are available in most U.S. states.

Does Pulsz Have Sister Sites?

Pulsz is operated by Yellow Social Interactive Ltd. At this time, it does not have officially branded sister sites. However, several other sweepstakes casinos offer nearly identical experiences—with Gold Coins for fun play and Sweeps Coins redeemable for real prizes. Many of these platforms offer expanded game libraries, enhanced loyalty programs, or unique interfaces that give players more reasons to switch or supplement their gameplay.

1. McLuck

McLuck is one of the strongest alternatives to Pulsz, offering daily login bonuses, a large game library, and a loyalty system.

Welcome Bonus: 7,500 Gold Coins + 2.5 Sweeps Coins



Games: 1,000+ slots and table games



Features: Live chat support, daily missions, and exclusive rewards



Redemption: SC redeemable for real prizes



Availability: Legal in 45+ U.S. states



Why it’s similar: McLuck operates under the same sweepstakes laws as Pulsz and offers a comparable dual-currency model, with more frequent promotions and better in-game progress tracking.

2. WOW Vegas

WOW Vegas stands out for its vast game variety and polished user experience. It also features a competitive VIP system and mobile-first design.

Welcome Bonus: 250,000 WOW Coins + 5 Sweeps Coins



Games: 1,200+ titles including slots, blackjack, and live dealers



Features: Tiered loyalty program, frequent giveaways



Redemption: Sweeps Coins redeemable for cash



Availability: Available in most U.S. states



Why it’s similar: WOW Vegas uses the same SC-based prize system and offers a familiar experience to Pulsz, but with more content and advanced gamification.

3. Casino Click

Casino Click is a newer sweepstakes casino offering simple navigation and consistent rewards for daily players. It’s ideal for mobile-focused users who enjoy fast play and a modern UI.

Welcome Bonus: 150,000 GC + 3 SC



Games: Over 400 slots and instant-win games



Features: Clean interface, fast-loading games, mobile-friendly



Redemption: SC redeemable for real cash prizes



Availability: Accessible in most U.S. regions



Why it’s similar: Like Pulsz, Casino Click emphasizes ease of use and daily bonuses, making it appealing for casual players who value speed and convenience.

4. Jackpota

Jackpota takes the sweepstakes model and adds frequent jackpots and mission-based gameplay. It’s especially good for players who like challenges and goal-based rewards.

Welcome Bonus: 300,000 GC + 2 SC



Games: ~500 slots and a few table games



Features: Weekly missions, jackpots, seasonal events



Redemption: SC redeemable for prizes



Availability: Operates legally in over 40 states



Why it’s similar: Jackpota uses the same core sweepstakes format with an added layer of challenge progression and regular prize draws.

5. Spinfinite

Spinfinite is a strong alternative to Pulsz with a mobile-friendly interface, attractive visuals, and consistent free coin drops.

Welcome Bonus: 200,000 GC + 2 Sweeps Coins



Games: 600+ slot and instant-win titles



Features: Daily login rewards, fast navigation



Redemption: SC redeemable for cash



Availability: 45+ states



Why it’s similar: Spinfinite offers nearly the same format as Pulsz, from the coin systems to the types of games, but shines with smoother mobile performance and a lighter, simpler user experience.

6. Spree

Spree blends casual gaming and sweepstakes casino play. With bright visuals, regular events, and skill-based options, it provides a fun alternative to the usual slot-focused platforms.

Welcome Bonus: 180,000 GC + 3 SC



Games: Slots, arcade games, light table games



Features: Mini-games, leaderboard events, prize raffles



Redemption: SC redeemable for real money prizes



Availability: Available in most U.S. states



Why it’s similar: Spree follows the same SC/GC sweepstakes model as Pulsz but adds a more playful atmosphere and arcade-style competition that some players will prefer.

Quick Comparison Table

Site Welcome Bonus Games Live Dealers Crypto Support Daily Rewards Loyalty System Pulsz 5,000 GC + 5 SC 500+ No No Yes Limited McLuck 7,500 GC + 2.5 SC 1,000+ Yes No Yes Yes WOW Vegas 250k GC + 5 SC 1,200+ Yes No Yes Yes Casino Click 150k GC + 3 SC 400+ No No Yes Basic Jackpota 300k GC + 2 SC ~500 No No Yes Challenge-based Spinfinite 200k GC + 2 SC 600+ No No Yes No Spree 180k GC + 3 SC 400+ No No Yes Leaderboard-based

Final Thoughts

While Pulsz remains a top-tier option for sweepstakes casino players, the alternatives listed above offer a similar legal experience with enhanced features. Whether you’re after more games, better bonuses, live chat support, or simply a new environment, these Pulsz sister sites and lookalikes offer plenty of variety.

For the best all-around replacement, WOW Vegas or McLuck are top choices. If you want a more gamified or lightweight experience, try Casino Click, Jackpota, or Spree. Each gives you access to real prize opportunities without spending a dime—and with enough free bonuses to keep you playing.

FAQs About Pulsz Sister Sites