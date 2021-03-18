Sony Reveals Next-Generation VR Controller for PS5

A little while ago Sony revealed they’re working on a new PlayStation VR for PlayStation 5 and today we get our first look and information about the controllers.

Following criticisms of Sony repurposing their Move controllers, the new set seem inspired by current VR experiences like Oculus and sound like a massive improvement in terms of immersion. These include Sony’s praised adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger touch detection, more inputs and improved tracking.

Sony gave a more expansive explanation of these features in their latest blog post:

The first thing you’ll notice with our next-gen virtual reality controller is the unique design, which takes on an “orb” shape that allows you to hold the controller naturally, while playing with a high degree of freedom. There are no constraints with how you’re moving your hands, providing developers with the ability to create unique gameplay experiences. We also designed the new controller with great ergonomics in mind, so it’s well-balanced and comfortable to hold in each of your hands. We applied learnings from testing users with a range of hand sizes, as well as the decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms. The result is an iconic design that will change how virtual reality games are played. Features The new virtual reality controller enables players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. There are several features, including key features from the DualSense controller, which match our vision for what next-generation virtual reality games can be. Adaptive Triggers – Each virtual reality controller (Left and Right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what’s found in the DualSense controller. If you’ve played a PS5 game, you’ll be familiar with the tension in the L2 or R2 buttons when you press them, such as when you’re drawing your bow to fire an arrow. When you take that kind of mechanic and apply it to virtual reality, the experience is amplified to the next level. Haptic Feedback – The new controller will have haptic feedback optimized for its form factor, making every sensation in the game world more impactful, textured and nuanced. When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to virtual reality. Finger Touch Detection – The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay. Tracking – The virtual reality controller is tracked by the new virtual reality headset through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller. Action Buttons / Analog Sticks – The Left controller contains one analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The Right controller contains one analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example. PlayStation Blog

Unfortunately, no further information was given on the next-generation VR unit, but we do know it will release for PlayStation 5 and is not coming in 2021.