Aukey Pink Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (KM-G15) Review

RGB might be the current big thing in gaming, there is no denying the universal appeal. When I got my first gaming keyboard my mom flipped over the mesmerizing colors and got countless comments from people over them. As a result, there is more of a market for them than just gamers, but the product has remained relatively stagnate. Some companies are trying to boost the experience, others focusing on elements, and Aukey’s KM-G15 changes black to pale pink. This pretty color, complete with blue mechanical switches and colorful lights seems like a great combo but is it worth the money?

Similar to KM-G12, Aukey stuck with their standard non-descript black box with the KM-G15. Like we’ve said in the past, the basic box features the Aukey logo, some basic information on the back and inside is very little packaging leading to the actual product. And, despite coming in the same packaging as the KM-G12, it’s a substantially different product.

It’s no secret we were disappointed in the KM-G12 for a wide variety of reasons. It was dim, was easily suspectable to shine, and instantly invoked a feeling that it crossed the line between affordable and too cheap. I wouldn’t say KM-G15 is perfect but it offers more manageable concessions.

Before we look at improvements, let’s establish the shortcomings with KM-G15. Unlike every other keyboard we’ve reviewed, this is a very bulky unit. It honestly looks like it’s about as thick as those ‘80s keyboards. At over an inch for height, it’s legitimately tall enough to tower over my first and second-generation Magic keyboards and close to twice the height of some of my HyperX keyboards. This, coupled with thick corners, gives it a rather bulky footprint.

Like the previous keyboard, Aukey went with blue switches with KM-G15. As a result, it’s a very noisy keyboard. Every keypress is obvious and will fill a room. Naturally, this is a preference thing and there is no real problem with blue over red, which you’d find on a good number of keyboards, or possibly opening it up to a wider selection. Another way to look at it is confirmation of it being different. With some people loving the sound of mechanical keyboards, the clickity-clack of the keys is not only confirmation of keys being pressed, it constantly reaffirms the purchase.

As for benefits, clearly, a better plastic or finish was used on KM-G15 when compared to KM-G12. It might be rather bulky with a dated design, fairly extensive typing for a couple of days has not removed the finish. This is a far cry from me being able to outright rub it off KM-G12, making it so bad it goes from new to looking year(s) old in a couple of hours. The pink color will also likely help with shine, given it’s less of a contrast.

Brightness was also seemingly improved. One of the main draws of both keyboards was the RGB backlighting, so it was nice to see the illumination easily with the standard keycaps. With the lights off they stand out a fair bit. I wouldn’t say it’s the brightest keyboard I have, the HyperX ones still stand out a bit more, but it isn’t dim enough to question things. Certain elements, like effects and speed, can be edited via Aukey’s program or in some cases macro inputs. These include brightness, speed, a couple of preinstalled effects and more.

The performance was fine. I didn’t experience any issues with multiple keys being input, lag, or any other problems. So whether you want to use this for basic gaming, writing a paper, or back to school assignments, you’ll likely not be disappointed with the performance.

And, while it isn’t the sleekest design out there, they do their best with it. There is a slot to put the built-in cable under the keyboard and it leads out the front or either side, keeping the cord in line. It also sports a nice braided pink cord that matches the look quite nicely.

Aukey Pink Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (KM-G15) Review – Verdict

It’s clear Aukey had a specific market in mind when they made KM-G15 and I would say, even with the shortcomings, it manages to have more than enough to make it worth considering. Perhaps the biggest strength of this is really the investment cost. With a good number of gaming keyboards coming in at $120 alone, you could really get KM-G15, their latest RGB gaming mousepad (KM-P7), and one of their gaming mice for less, making it perfect for a gamer on a budget, someone looking to add some style to their office or just a parent that wants to have a fun desk. Add in a cute color and it stands out in all the right ways.

[Editor’s Note: Aukey Pink Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (KM-G15) was provided to us for review purposes.]