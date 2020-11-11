AEW Announces Several New Video Games

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that the company will be releasing three new video games in the near future.



The biggest and best announcement is that AEW will have a proper console video game. The developer is former WWE devs Yuke’s making the game.



The game will be released for both current gen and next gen consoles. The graphics look cartoonish and they want to mimic the good old days of No Mercy on N64 .



As of right now, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Hikaru Shida are confirmed for the game so far. It also confirms you can have intergender matches unlike in the newer WWE video games.



Two other games are also in the pipeline and they will be available for mobile devices.



The first mobile game is called AEW Elite General Manager and this allows you to book matches and build up a league too.



The second mobile game is called AEW Casino Double or Nothing and it’s a casino style game coming out this Winter.

This is all the info announced for the three games so far. Hopefully the console game can replicate the fun of the older WWE titles before 2K Games took over the license.