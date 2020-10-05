HyperX Alloy Origins (HyperX Blue Switch) Review

With more people working from home and gamers questioning if next-generation consoles are worth investing in over a powerful PC, there has been a lot more demand for PC gaming gear. HyperX has done a great job building up their lineup, something they furthered with a HyperX Blue clicky version of their solid Alloy Origins keyboard. With it being a small change that will likely make certain people happy, is it worth checking out or should they stick to red and aqua?

Given this is an existing product for HyperX, one we reviewed back when the aqua switch version released, the packaging is unsurprisingly the same. In terms of look, feel, images and phrasing, it uses the same exact box just with a different barcode and a sticker that indicates it’s blue instead of aqua or red. Like a lot of HyperX’s products, it makes a lot of sense in regards to presentation and retail placement. Key features are mentioned, helpful information is included and you can get an idea of just what you’re paying for. The only downside is the lack of information about the different switches. Odds are as we sell more models to adopt different switches we will see more information, but it’s more of a stray thought than a problem.

Inside is the keyboard wrapped in plastic, the usual paperwork, and a braided USB-C to USB-A cable. As for the keyboard itself, it’s essentially the same as the others, just with different switches. This means you still get the high-quality aluminum body, keycaps with the signature HyperX font, full number pad, and so forth. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like the look of the Alloy Origins keyboard, as it manages to feel like a more premium product than a lot of similarly or in some cases higher priced models. This alone makes it easy to suggest, though it’s important to understand what you’re getting.

Where the HyperX blue switches differ from aqua and red is the noted clicky sound. These switches are referred to as clicky switches because they make a very apparent clicking sound to confirm usage. Someone who simply loves keyboards that make an apparent sound will love these, whereas anyone trying to limit noise on their mic will probably want to stay away. Though, for gaming, they offer a notable benefit.

As indicated above, there are pros and cons to each type of switch. Red switches lack confirmation in favor of quicker inputs. Aqua adds a bump to indicate when you’ve pressed the key, along with a more distinct sound to indicate it. With blue we get that audible click, making it extremely easy to tell when you have and have not hit a button. Just typing this review I will hear a delay that is just long enough to indicate I missed a space or didn’t press a button hard enough. In a few cases, I’ll hear too many sounds suggesting I didn’t hit the key correctly or simply pushed too many buttons. It’s useful, though arguably more of a niche reason. However, it’s nice to see HyperX implement it regardless.

In terms of actual performance, like the last Alloy Origins keyboard we looked at, it performed fairly well for gaming. There is a specific game mode that helps register keypresses and helps improve performance. It also has striking lights, along with a variety of different modes and the ability to alter things via the NGENUITY app, making it great for applications beyond gaming. There are also multiple heights and removable cables, making it fairly versatile.

HyperX Alloy Origins (HyperX Blue Switch) Review – Verdict

In the grand scheme of things, the main appeal of this product is whether or not you think clicky keys are important. For some they absolutely are. There are some people who love the sound of a mechanical keyboard and flock to blue switches for that alone. Others prefer red, which is more versatile for gaming or try to find a healthy balance. Where you all in the equation will vary, but regardless of this being a good or bad choice for you, it’s great to see HyperX offering more choices.

[Editor’s Note: The HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard was provided for us for review.]