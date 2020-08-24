HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Review

One of the best and worst things about HyperX is that they create a wide array of situational products. The HyperX Alloy Elite keyboard was among their top-end but over time it has proved dated and been improved. New features and look sound exciting, as does the rather attractive pricing but due to so many options, it might not be the best choice. Still, with some attractive new features, HyperX red switches, and other improvements, is it still the go-to choice, or are there better options out there?

Unsurprisingly, HyperX has continued with their usual packaging with the Alloy Elite 2. It’s simple, functional and presents all the information you could possibly need. Inside is a simple holder and the keyboard wrapped in plastic. It’s enough to give a good first impression. Outside of the box, it has some slight changes when compared to things like the Alloy Origin.

Where the Alloy Origin is a full metal frame, only the top of the Alloy Elite 2 is metal. And, even then, it only includes the keyboard portion, not the top part where the media and such buttons are. While the bottom is plastic, it has a bit of a sleeker design. It looks a lot more pleasing than the Alloy Origin and I am less worried about using a mouse with it. With both my keyboard and mouse having a metal surface, there was the possibility of scratching, whereas it’s less likely with plastic. As for the top metal portion, it’s flat and looks a lot cleaner than the textured look on the Alloy Origin.

In addition to this, there are a couple of neat additions to the Alloy Elite 2. Above the keyboard, the section is various media buttons, a lightbar, dedicated keyboard buttons, and a volume wheel. These features work on more than just PC, something that is less common than you might think. Despite the Alloy Origin having a detachable USB-C cable, there is a rather beefy USB-A cable permanently attached to the Alloy Elite 2. It also boasts a dual USB-A connection, though has a hidden USB-A on top to make up for using a second port.

One nice addition is are the included pudding keycaps. Before buyers of either of HyperX’s replacement set get disappointed, they are ABS instead of PBT, making them lower quality keys. This still gives you a reason to consider the replacement keycaps or simply port over your existing one. This set also includes HyperX’s newer font, one that looks far nicer than the previous set.

As with the Alloy Origin, players will likely enjoy the look of the Alloy Elite 2. It’s bright, vibrant and stands out. Similar things can be said about the media keys on top, though the lightbar is kind of hard to see. You mostly see it as a reflection of the plastic above the bar or to the far right around where the HyperX logo is, making it more of a novelty than anything else. Still, it’s a pretty board and one that stands out when looking at it, though none of this matters if the keyboard isn’t that good.

Initially, I found myself hesitant to swap from aqua to red switches but the Alloy Elite 2 proved very nice. It is a little bit faster, making it more ideal for hardcore gaming. The dedicated media buttons give it a bit more of a general-purpose feel and additional dedicated buttons help players get the desired feel. I really didn’t have any issues typing or having things register, whether it was one button or five. This makes it a solid choice and one that is really hard to beat for the price.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard Verdict

Fans of HyperX’s keyboards or really mechanical keyboards, in general, will likely enjoy the Alloy Elite 2. While it isn’t a massive departure from some of their previous offerings, it has a more modern look and the included pudding keycaps add a lot more color to the keyboard. With media buttons and easier lighting control, it makes this a great choice for someone looking for a new gaming keyboard or just wants a fun accessory for the office. In either case, it will perform as expected and is extremely difficult to beat for the money.

[Editor’s Note: HyperX Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard was provided to us for review purposes.]