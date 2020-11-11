Serious Sam Collection coming to Switch next week

Devolver Digital and developer Croteam announced Serious Sam Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch next week, November 17 for $29.99.
Serious Sam Collection first debuted for Stadia on April 8. The collection will include Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE, as well as “The Legend of the Beast” and “Jewel of the Nile” expansions.
Here’s an overview of the Serious Sam Collection for Switch, via Nintendo:
Step into the shoes of the legendary action hero Sam “Serious” Stone!
Experience one of the most explosive shooter game series of all time as you save the world from a merciless alien invasion. Visit the ruins of ancient Egypt and roam through the vivid arenas of South America fighting seemingly never-ending hordes of enemies using an extremely destructive arsenal including shotguns, heavy lasers, rocket launchers, a huge cannon and an iconic minigun.
Tired of playing alone? Go to war against Mental’s horde with up to 4 players in local co-op, blasting your way through the campaign or the stand-alone survival mode. Finally, put your skills to the test against other players in classic multiplayer modes including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag and more.
Serious Sam Collection includes all content from Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including “The Legend of the Beast” and “Jewel of the Nile” expansions.