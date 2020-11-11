Serious Sam Collection coming to Switch next week

Devolver Digital and developer Croteam announced Serious Sam Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch next week, November 17 for $29.99.

Serious Sam Collection first debuted for Stadia on April 8. The collection will include Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE, as well as “The Legend of the Beast” and “Jewel of the Nile” expansions.

Here’s an overview of the Serious Sam Collection for Switch, via Nintendo: