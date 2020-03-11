HyperX Alloy Origins (HyperX Aqua Switch) Review

As gaming continues to grow, we’re hitting a point where this is endless items with the gaming brand. Each promise better performance, interesting features, a wide array of benefits and so much more than it makes it difficult as you go down the rabbit hole. While gaming headsets can be confusing, due to every pair having a dozen and a half features that boast better this and that, keyboards have a bunch of elements, details and promises that many gamers are unsure will even make a difference. With HyperX pushing their new HyperX Aqua keyswitches on their HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard, is it a win or overhyped nonsense?

Unlike their headphones, the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard comes in rather modest packaging. The box is simple and to the point, opting to explain key mechanics, over tons of buzzwords about how it does this and that. Inside you’ll find the keyboard itself wrapped in a plastic sleeve and a detachable USB-C cable behind it.

After taking it out of the box you should notice the weighty feel and cold steel in your hands. It feels like a good quality product that is built to last. On the back there are height adjustments, so you can lay it flat, get a slight raise or a larger one, making it easier to get the right position. Unfortunately, it does not include an arm rest but it does a good job of implementing all these things in a low profile. On the top there is a single USB-C connection, though a fairly long braided cord, which should trigger the keyboard to dazzle with lights upon connection. Not only are these lights a bit brighter than those found on other keyboards, such as the Omen Sequencer, which can be controlled through HyperX’s NGENUITY software. And, at this point, you’re ready to check out the keyboard itself.

Right off the bat the HyperX Aqua keyswitch makes good on its promise. Upon pressing any key you’ll feel a slight shift during travel to indicate the key has been pressed. This allows anyone using the keyboard to know they’ve hit whatever key they wanted and get a better idea of what is going on. The downside to this, something that HyperX red is designed to overcome, is faster paced games or things with multiple repeated presses of the same button tend to work slightly slower, in favor of a more accurate experience. It’s enough to make a difference and actually makes a big difference regardless of what you do.

To further your game, the HyperX Alloy Origins boasts Game Mode, 100 percent anti-ghosting technology and N-key rollover, which enhance your experience by ensuring every key you push registers over additional keys being triggered or limiting the total number of inputs you can make at a single time. It will give you a slight edge, enough to matter, with the rest coming from the quality of the keyboard itself.

Whether it’s gaming or just typing a document for work or school, the HyperX Alloy Origins performs fairly well. Just using it for typing reviews I found it far more enjoyable to type than my previous Apple keyboard. Not only do the keys feel responsive, the overall position and feel is enough to improve the overall experience. So much so that it has replaced my old keyboard, with it being a distant memory.

Where the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard stands out the most isn’t performance, as much as design. There are a lot of keyboards the boast complicated displays, fascinating designs and more, HyperX goes for a more subdued look. The only thing about this keyboard that says gaming, outside of the three keys that have gaming functionality, is the RGB LEDs. It makes it perfect for someone looking to use a better quality keyboard at work or home, without it screaming gaming.

HyperX Alloy Origins (HyperX Aqua Switch) Verdict

Having used this keyboard extensively the past couple of weeks, it’s hard to imagine it took me so long to switch. Not only does it give you some solid benefits for gaming, it’s good enough to make it perfect for everyday tasks too. The ability to control it via the Hyper INGENUITY software is a nice bonus, as are the basic design and simple connections. Toss in a wide array of functionality and it’s a great keyboard for anyone looking at getting a gaming keyboard without paying for too many extra features.

[Editor’s Note: HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard was provided to us for review purposes.]