Aukey RGB Gaming Mouse Pad (KM-P7) Review

When it comes to certain products, they’re far more complicated than they really should be. One such product is an RGB mousepad. Designs aside, it’s a product largely driven by size, shape and texture, yet there are options in the $150 range and others as cheap as $20. Following a revision, Aukey is back with their KM-P7 and with an attractive $24.99 price point, is it worth investing in over more expensive options.

While the last time we got a mousepad from Aukey it was not RGB, it came in a rather humble package. A simple plastic cover and a sticker was all between you and the mousepad. With KM-P7, Aukey went with their usual non-descript black box with a glossy version of their logo on one side and some basic model information on the back. As I’ve mentioned in the past, they’re not going for a retail presence, so limited design and marketing makes sense and boxes like this allow it to feel like it’s more than just a budget option.

Not a whole lot has changed in regards to look. The one we have had a simple logo and a small brand name, with KM-P7 opting for a larger Aukey logo on one side. Materials feel about the same and honestly what you’d expect from a mousepad. Those familiar with my desk might recognize the SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth XL mousepad. I bring this up because the fabric and mouse feel is about the same. If anything, the Aukey KM-P7 feels a bit more squishy, which can be a positive and negative element.

On one hand, it offers some nice padding for whatever you’re doing but on the other, it offers some slight resistance. Outside of a review set, I don’t think anyone would notice and, to be perfectly honest, I imagine most people would adapt to it in a couple of hours. So, what exactly justifies the increased cost?

Well, one thing that greatly favors something like the SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth is software integration. Part of what you’re paying for is the ability to link this product with your experience. Discord notifications, health bars, and various other things can have a lighting cue through SteelSeries’ Prism Sync software. Aukey simplifies that significantly. Not only was I able to power it away from my computer, a feat I was never able to do with the SteelSeries, allowing it to be an illuminated mat for anything. It also has some in-built lighting routines, though it doesn’t seem able to display multiple colors at once or as fast as the SteelSeries.

The biggest negative is, unfortunately, lighting. Neither SteelSeries nor Aukey lists the nits, so I can’t give an exact measurement, but the KM-P7 is not as bright. It depends on the color, as red and blue both pop, and location, though it leaves less of an impression. In a darker room, this isn’t as noticeable, though certainly not a dealbreaker for anyone looking for some simple fun.

Interestingly enough, KM-P7 offers one distinct advantage, removable cord. SteelSeries uses a built-in cable, one that is roughly 6’ and just rubber on the unit I own, with Aukey offering a micro-USB port. They also include a roughly 6’ braided micro-USB cable, though you can obviously substitute it with a different color, length, or fit. It also helps with longevity, as you can replace a cord if there is an issue with it or portability. When I move the QcK Prism Cloth I have to be mindful of the cable, whereas I can unplug the KM-P7, make my changes and then move the wire itself. Makes things a lot simpler.

Aukey RGB Gaming Mouse Pad (KM-P7) Review – Verdict

There is honestly only so much you can say about a mousepad. Even the cheapest and the lowest quality option will still offer a better surface for your mouse than your average desk, it just comes down to what features you desire. Where KM-P7 manages to stand out is just how much you get for the money. At $25 it could still be viewed as a premium option, even if SteelSeries goes up to $150, yet offers all most people really want. It’s nice, large, wide, feels well-constructed, and has pretty lights without going excessive with features, making it perfect for anyone looking to add some style to their desk or someone who wants to step into the world of RGB without obsessing over it.

[Editor’s Note: Aukey RGB Gaming Mouse Pad (KM-P7) was provided to us for review purposes.]