2K Adds New Songs To The NBA 2K21 Soundtrack

The NBA 2K21 soundtrack is already large, but 2K Sports has now released ten more songs that will be added to the playlist.



If you have the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of NBA 2K21, you will hear ten more additional songs being added to the soundtrack.



All of the new songs will be added for free in the next patch. You can read the press release announcement posted down below.



“The 2K and UnitedMasters competition (“2K Beats: The Search”) reaches its halfway point today with the reveal of the first 10 winners, including the first artist from Europe, who are set to join the NBA® 2K21 Next Gen soundtrack. The winners were announced by UnitedMasters on Instagram and chosen by Rapper Jadakiss, Ronnie 2K, Producers Murda Beatz and Tay Keith.

The first 10 artists and tracks below will be added to the NBA 2K21 Next Gen soundtrack via an upcoming patch:

Delly Everyday – Same Game (Phoenix, AZ);

Caleb Isaiah – Legend (Grayslake, IL);

Scotty Valid – UP (Covington, GA);

Jupiter Ki – $20Mill (Portland, OR);

Zane Smith – 24 Hours (Lithonia, GA);

Kayo Porter – Never Miss (Jackson, TN);

Smoovebeendidit – Hands Tied (Yonkers, NY);

Skippa Da Flippa – Win Again (Davie, FL);

10k.Caash – Left Knee (Irving, TX);

A1 Illa – Elevating (London, England).

The full list of songs available in the game can also be found on the NBA 2K21 Spotify playlist, which is updated throughout the year.

The final 10 winners will be chosen by Founder and CEO of Translation and UnitedMasters, Steve Stoute, and Boston Celtics All-Star Forward, Jayson Tatum, from the remaining submissions and will be announced weekly on UnitedMasters’ Instagram, starting from Friday, February 12. Once the final 10 have been revealed, they will also be added to the NBA 2K21 Next Gen soundtrack in a future update

NBA 2K21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.