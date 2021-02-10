Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch next month

Get a free upgrade for those who have either PS4 or Xbox One versions

Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced today that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch on March 12. It will be followed by PC via Battle.net at a later date.

Gamers who already owned the PS4 or Xbox One version will be able to upgrade to their next-generation version at no additional cost, except in Japan. Additionally, those save data can also be carried over.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time first launched for PS4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020. With the next-gen version coming soon, the game will run at native 4K Resolution at 60 frames per second on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. An upscaled version to 4K will be available for those who have Xbox Series S, as well as quick load times and 3D audio.

As far as the PS5 version goes, the game will utilize the DualSense’s controller’s wireless triggers to feel the force of Neo Cortex’s DNA-changing blaster, or experience the grip as they grapple with Tawna’s Hookshot. PlayStation 5’s Activity Card feature will give players a breakdown of their progress throughout each of the game’s dimensions, providing guidance to achieve objectives and more.

In celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Activision will be unveiling more information on the PC version at a later date, along with other fun happenings.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now for PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X – it will also be available for PS5 and Xbox Series next month.