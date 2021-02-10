Little Nightmares II launch trailer released

Available on February 11 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Bandai Namco and developer Tarsier Studios released today the launch trailer for Little Nightmares II ahead of its launch on February 11, 2021.

Additionally, Bandai Namco is also pleased to announce that the first Little Nightmare game that first debuted in 2017 has surpassed three million units sold worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won’t be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Check out the Little Nightmares II launch trailer below:

Little Nightmares II will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Epic Games and Steam on February 11. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.