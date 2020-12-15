NBA 2K21 Next Gen Update Patch 3 Released

2K Sports has now released the third update for the next-gen version of NBA 2K21. These updates affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S copies.
2K Sports notes this new NBA 2K21 update is a big one released just in time of the holiday season. Many improvements and new features have been added to the next-gen copies.
2K Sports posted the full patch notes on the official website. You can read the full details posted down below.
General
- Court floor updates have been made for:
- Philadelphia 76ers Primary
- Philadelphia 76ers City Court
- Utah Jazz City Court
- Brooklyn Nets City Court
- Denver Nuggets Statement Court
- Denver Nuggets City Court
- Uniform updates have been made for the following teams:
- Philadelphia 76ers (updated City uniform)
- Chicago Bulls (updated City uniform)
- New York Knicks (updated City uniform)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (updated City uniform)
- New Orleans Pelicans (updated sponsor logo)
- Los Angeles Clippers (updated sponsor logo)
- Boston Celtics (updated sponsor logo)
- Brooklyn Nets (updated sponsor logo)
- Denver Nuggets (updated sponsor logo)
- Los Angeles Lakers (updated sponsor logo)
- Washington Wizards (updated sponsor logo)
- The following players have received likeness and/or signature facial animation updates:
- Paul George
- DeMar DeRozan
- Bradley Beal
- Kemba Walker
- Draymond Green
- Rudy Gobert
- Ben Simmons
- Hassan Whiteside
- Robin Lopez
- Steven Adams
- Isaac Okoro
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Cassius Stanley
- Richaun Holmes
- Precious Achiuwa
- Josh Green
- Aaron Nesmith
- Tariq Owens
- Edmond Sumner
- Jalen Smith
- Kira Lewis Jr.
- Saddiq Bey
- Steve Novak
- Kelenna Azubuike
- Devin Vassell
- Chimezie Metu
- Alen Smailagic
- Naz Reid
- Zylan Cheatham
- The primary logo for the Toronto Raptors has been updated to reflect the latest design
- Corrected a lighting issue in the historic Amway Center (Orlando Magic) arena
- Addressed an issue with shorts displaying incorrectly in certain situations for classic teams
- Resolved a rare hang when importing a face scan via the MyNBA2K app
Gameplay
- Tightened up charge and block collision animations to prevent unwanted sliding
- CPU defenders will now properly recognize the direction of a screen even after it has been flipped
- Smaller “green release” windows on heavily contested shots
- Fixed an issue with double-teams that was being used as an exploit
- Adjusted breakout time of in-game emotes to prevent unrealistic movement
- Corrected an issue with play graphics where the line for the pass would begin at MyPLAYER, even if they did not have the ball
- Resolved an issue with certain settings sometimes getting reset when entering and exiting the menu when in a game
- You are now able to change the Tempo and Rebound settings when you toggle the ACE manager ON/OFF
- Players will no longer be able to move unrealistically while defending inbound passes during Garage Hoops games
The City
- The City is being decked out for the holidays! Coming Tuesday at 8AM PST!
- Continued optimization and refinements to performance in the City
- Various improvements and enhancements to buildings/objects/landscapes/lighting in the City
- Further improvements have been made to invites and joining friends in the City
- Streamlined the process of entering a store when you have a ball or vehicle equipped
- The try-on feature should now properly work for the various standalone stores throughout the City
- The Rep multiplier will now correctly appear in the postgame recap
- Corrected an issue where the VC balance would not update immediately upon earning in various City events
- Continued enhancements to the Puma Mania, Mobil 1, Kia Challenge, and Wacky Wednesday events
- Fixed an issue in the postgame recap where overall rating was not correctly showing the tenths of a point (it would appear stuck at 99.0)
- Addressed user-reported issues with Garage Hoops games and related flow
- Added collision to the baskets in Warehouse Challenge games for players running underneath
- Resolved an issue where the timer/counter would sometimes not track during workouts in the Gatorade Training Facility
- Corrected some visual issues when using the subway
- You are no longer able to enter and purchase items at stores for Affiliations you do not belong to
Pro-Am/The Rec
- New Holiday uniforms have been added for Pro-Am games
- Updated uniforms have been added for Rec Center games
- Resolved user-reported issues with private matchmaking for Pro-Am Team games
- Improved the ability of CPU players used as fill-ins for Pro-Am Walk-On games
- Addressed an issue with invisible collision under the hoop in Pro-Am games
- Addressed tracking issues with stats during games in the Rec Center
- Resolved a hang that could occur in Pro-Am when editing the uniform while other players on the team were still in a game
MyCAREER
- Continued improvements to arena personnel positioning and behavior during postgame events, particularly in relation to on-court interviews
- Your MyPLAYER’s body type will now properly be kept individually per save
- Addressed an issue with the saved camera setting being reset after the pregame shootaround in MyCAREER games
- You can now skip through the animation of your MyPLAYER walking back to the bench after being subbed out
- Resolved a rare issue where newly applied tattoos could disappear when changing your MyPLAYER’s appearance
- Fixed a rare hang that could occur in the Jump Shot Creator menu when customizing your shot
- Fixed an issue where your difficulty could be reset after participating in a training session with Chris Brickley
- Addressed a logic error in The Long Shadow when determining if your performance was good or bad in the Combine and Private NBA Team Workout
- Corrected a situation in the Dunk Contest where the Round Recap overlay could stay on the screen for too long, obscuring the following dunk
MyNBA
- Uploaded Player DNAs and prospects in uploaded draft classes will now retain their tattoos
- Start from Offseason will now include the rookies in the 2020 NBA Draft
- Addressed a hang that some users reported when attempting to start a new MyNBA while using a custom roster
- Addressed a hang that some users reported when attempting to download/apply Team Designs into a MyNBA
- Editing tattoos will now work correctly in MyNBA Online
- Fixed a progression issue in MyNBA Online that was causing many players to have their overall rating incorrectly decrease over time
- Resolved various stability issues in MyNBA Online
- Contracts for released players will no longer appear on the salary cap when dead cap rules have been disabled
- Players will now continue to age after their age has been edited
- Various improvements have been made related to player training and flex scheduling
- You are no longer able to edit players in a ranked MyNBA league
- Improved G League player generation to allow for a more realistic prospect pool
MyWNBA/The W
- Players will now be wearing the expected/correct clothing during The W Online games
- The camera will now always keep both the player and the ball on screen in The W Online games
- Added baseline media to WNBA arenas and made continued improvements to positioning and behavior of all characters
- Fixed a rare hang that could occur during the lottery in MyWNBA or The W
- Addressed an issue in MyWNBA where the League MVP would also be shown as the Rookie of the Year after simulating through a season
MyTEAM
- Added Online VS, the difficulty used in both MyTEAM Limited & Unlimited, to Play With Friends games
- The camera will now be positioned properly when a shooting foul is called during Triple Threat Challenge games
- A number of under-the-hood support items have been added in preparation for upcoming MyTEAM Seasons.