NBA 2K21 Next Gen Update Patch 3 Released

2K Sports has now released the third update for the next-gen version of NBA 2K21. These updates affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S copies.



2K Sports notes this new NBA 2K21 update is a big one released just in time of the holiday season. Many improvements and new features have been added to the next-gen copies.



2K Sports posted the full patch notes on the official website. You can read the full details posted down below.

General

Court floor updates have been made for: Philadelphia 76ers Primary Philadelphia 76ers City Court Utah Jazz City Court Brooklyn Nets City Court Denver Nuggets Statement Court Denver Nuggets City Court

Uniform updates have been made for the following teams: Philadelphia 76ers (updated City uniform) Chicago Bulls (updated City uniform) New York Knicks (updated City uniform) Cleveland Cavaliers (updated City uniform) New Orleans Pelicans (updated sponsor logo) Los Angeles Clippers (updated sponsor logo) Boston Celtics (updated sponsor logo) Brooklyn Nets (updated sponsor logo) Denver Nuggets (updated sponsor logo) Los Angeles Lakers (updated sponsor logo) Washington Wizards (updated sponsor logo)



The following players have received likeness and/or signature facial animation updates: Paul George DeMar DeRozan Bradley Beal Kemba Walker Draymond Green Rudy Gobert Ben Simmons Hassan Whiteside Robin Lopez Steven Adams Isaac Okoro Kelly Oubre Jr. Cassius Stanley Richaun Holmes Precious Achiuwa Josh Green Aaron Nesmith Tariq Owens Edmond Sumner Jalen Smith Kira Lewis Jr. Saddiq Bey Steve Novak Kelenna Azubuike Devin Vassell Chimezie Metu Alen Smailagic Naz Reid Zylan Cheatham





The primary logo for the Toronto Raptors has been updated to reflect the latest design

Corrected a lighting issue in the historic Amway Center (Orlando Magic) arena

Addressed an issue with shorts displaying incorrectly in certain situations for classic teams

Resolved a rare hang when importing a face scan via the MyNBA2K app

Gameplay

Tightened up charge and block collision animations to prevent unwanted sliding

CPU defenders will now properly recognize the direction of a screen even after it has been flipped

Smaller “green release” windows on heavily contested shots

Fixed an issue with double-teams that was being used as an exploit

Adjusted breakout time of in-game emotes to prevent unrealistic movement

Corrected an issue with play graphics where the line for the pass would begin at MyPLAYER, even if they did not have the ball

Resolved an issue with certain settings sometimes getting reset when entering and exiting the menu when in a game

You are now able to change the Tempo and Rebound settings when you toggle the ACE manager ON/OFF

Players will no longer be able to move unrealistically while defending inbound passes during Garage Hoops games





The City

The City is being decked out for the holidays! Coming Tuesday at 8AM PST!

Continued optimization and refinements to performance in the City

Various improvements and enhancements to buildings/objects/landscapes/lighting in the City

Further improvements have been made to invites and joining friends in the City

Streamlined the process of entering a store when you have a ball or vehicle equipped

The try-on feature should now properly work for the various standalone stores throughout the City

The Rep multiplier will now correctly appear in the postgame recap

Corrected an issue where the VC balance would not update immediately upon earning in various City events

Continued enhancements to the Puma Mania, Mobil 1, Kia Challenge, and Wacky Wednesday events

Fixed an issue in the postgame recap where overall rating was not correctly showing the tenths of a point (it would appear stuck at 99.0)

Addressed user-reported issues with Garage Hoops games and related flow

Added collision to the baskets in Warehouse Challenge games for players running underneath

Resolved an issue where the timer/counter would sometimes not track during workouts in the Gatorade Training Facility

Corrected some visual issues when using the subway

You are no longer able to enter and purchase items at stores for Affiliations you do not belong to

Pro-Am/The Rec

New Holiday uniforms have been added for Pro-Am games

Updated uniforms have been added for Rec Center games

Resolved user-reported issues with private matchmaking for Pro-Am Team games

Improved the ability of CPU players used as fill-ins for Pro-Am Walk-On games

Addressed an issue with invisible collision under the hoop in Pro-Am games

Addressed tracking issues with stats during games in the Rec Center

Resolved a hang that could occur in Pro-Am when editing the uniform while other players on the team were still in a game

MyCAREER

Continued improvements to arena personnel positioning and behavior during postgame events, particularly in relation to on-court interviews

Your MyPLAYER’s body type will now properly be kept individually per save

Addressed an issue with the saved camera setting being reset after the pregame shootaround in MyCAREER games

You can now skip through the animation of your MyPLAYER walking back to the bench after being subbed out

Resolved a rare issue where newly applied tattoos could disappear when changing your MyPLAYER’s appearance

Fixed a rare hang that could occur in the Jump Shot Creator menu when customizing your shot

Fixed an issue where your difficulty could be reset after participating in a training session with Chris Brickley

Addressed a logic error in The Long Shadow when determining if your performance was good or bad in the Combine and Private NBA Team Workout

Corrected a situation in the Dunk Contest where the Round Recap overlay could stay on the screen for too long, obscuring the following dunk





MyNBA

Uploaded Player DNAs and prospects in uploaded draft classes will now retain their tattoos

Start from Offseason will now include the rookies in the 2020 NBA Draft

Addressed a hang that some users reported when attempting to start a new MyNBA while using a custom roster

Addressed a hang that some users reported when attempting to download/apply Team Designs into a MyNBA

Editing tattoos will now work correctly in MyNBA Online

Fixed a progression issue in MyNBA Online that was causing many players to have their overall rating incorrectly decrease over time

Resolved various stability issues in MyNBA Online

Contracts for released players will no longer appear on the salary cap when dead cap rules have been disabled

Players will now continue to age after their age has been edited

Various improvements have been made related to player training and flex scheduling

You are no longer able to edit players in a ranked MyNBA league

Improved G League player generation to allow for a more realistic prospect pool





MyWNBA/The W

Players will now be wearing the expected/correct clothing during The W Online games

The camera will now always keep both the player and the ball on screen in The W Online games

Added baseline media to WNBA arenas and made continued improvements to positioning and behavior of all characters

Fixed a rare hang that could occur during the lottery in MyWNBA or The W

Addressed an issue in MyWNBA where the League MVP would also be shown as the Rookie of the Year after simulating through a season





