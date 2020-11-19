PlayStation 5 Purchases from Sony Direct Offer an Additional Bonus Item

Right now it seems like everyone wants a PlayStation 5 and simply finding a unit is something of a lucky event. This likely won’t change until sometime in 2021 when stock catches up with demand, though in addition to PlayStation Direct constantly adding a new stock at random times seemingly every day, purchases from there come with a nice bonus.

Currently, units purchased from there come with a card that thanks players for buying PS5. One side states essentially that, with the other having a message for players.

Congratulations on your PlayStation 5 The big day is finally here! Thank you for your support. We really hope you enjoy the Journey. As a small token of our appreciation, please visit PlayStationStore.com to redeem a special gift: PSN Code Welcome to the next generation of gaming! Best Regards Sony Direct Card

While some might hope for a discount code on some of the amazing upcoming titles or possibly a free game, something Sony has done with MLB and repairs in the past, the code unlocks a couple free avatars.

As seen above, the eight avatars with a grey circle around them are what the code gives you. Referred simply as the PlayStation Direct avatar bundle, it includes a couple faces from launch and launch window PlayStation 5 titles, two recent major PlayStation 4 releases and a generic Sony avatar. It might not be much but it is a cool bonus for anyone who happens to get their hands on one.