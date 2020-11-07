Ori and the Will of the Wisps now optimized for Xbox Series

Play the game in 6K supersampled mode at 60 frames per second outputting in 4K HDR

Microsoft and developer Moon Studios released today a new update for Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Xbox One and PC that optimizes the game in preparation of Xbox Series’ release next week.

One of the new features, when the game is played on Xbox Series X, is the ability to play the game on 4K HDR at 120 frames per second. There is also an optional 6K supersampled mode at 60 frames per second.

Here are the details:

Now Optimized for Xbox Series X

4K HDR locked at 120 frames per second.

Optional 6K Supersampled mode at 60 frames per second outputting in 4K HDR.

Highest graphics and visual effects settings.

Instant input response.

Faster loading times.

High fidelity audio with increased dynamic range and convolution reverb for ambiences.

Available with Smart Delivery.

Now Optimized for Xbox Series S

1080p HDR locked at 120 frames per second.

Optional 4K mode at 60 frames per second.

Instant input response.

Faster loading times.

High fidelity audio with increased dynamic range and convolution reverb for ambiences.

Available with Smart Delivery.

Additional Features for the All Xbox Platforms

Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.

Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu.

Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

General performance improvements across all Xbox One SKUs.

Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes.

Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions.

Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience.

Various smaller bug-fixes.

PC Feature and Updates

New High Quality Graphics mode for Sharp, Supersampled image rendering with highest visual effect settings.

New Low Quality Graphics mode with optimized visual effect settings to allow better performance on lower spec machines.

PC Graphics Quality Setting Selection (Low, Balanced, High): Allows choosing between higher framerate and higher quality graphics modes.

Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.

New High Quality Audio Mode: High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences

New Low Quality Audio Mode: Lower quality Audio mode for increased performance on lower end machines.

Audio Quality Settings Selection: Allow to choose between higher quality audio and more optimized audio performance modes.

Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu

Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu

General Performance and Image Quality Improvements

Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes

Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions

Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience

Various smaller bug-fixes

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now for Xbox One, Switch, and PC.