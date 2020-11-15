First Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Update Patch Released

2K Sports has now released the first update for the next-gen versions of NBA 2K21. Many improvements have been made.



The new NBA 2K21 update is available to download right now for PS5 as well as the Xbox Series X and S. Many likenesses have been updated for players and coaches.



2K Sports announced the full patch notes on the official NBA 2K website. You can read the full details posted down below.

Improvements to both male and female face scans using the MyNBA2K mobile app

Multiple improvements to hair, headbands, hats, and other accessories on created players

Official sponsor logo has been added to the San Antonio Spurs uniform (these have official unveil dates by the NBA, we will update as permitted)

Likenesses have been updated for the following players/coaches: Paul George Andrew Wiggins Nikola Jokic Jordan Clarkson Naz Reid Stephon Marbury Dwight Howard Frank Vogel Dejounte Murray Robert Williams Theo Pinson Ky Bowman Jeff Hornacek Daequan Cook Sam Perkins Jerome Kersey Buck Williams Luc Longley Nate Bjorkgren Asante Munson

Improved fidelity on jumbotron in the Houston Rockets arena

Addressed reported stability issues with 2KTV

Gameplay

Enabled Coach Settings, System Proficiency, Assign Plays, and CPU/User Slider menus in the pause menu of Quick Play games

Corrected the facing of the defensive player on certain block animations

Improved behavior of coaching staff heading to the arena tunnel in certain classic team arenas

Improved spacing and behavior for both players and coaches in huddle situations

Corrected an issue with a particular jump ball configuration that wasn’t lined up properly with the center of the court

Fixed a rare issue where the wrong replay was shown during an official review of a charging foul

Changed camera angles so they no longer clip through coaches and players during certain timeout sequences

Improved players picking up the ball on inbound plays

The City

Performance improvements during City gameplay, centered around reports from the community. More optimizations coming

New Black Lives Matter masks now available at Swags

Fixed an issue with Jump Shot Creator where the release speed would not save correctly when attempting to edit a previously created shot

Even faster load times when accepting invites to the City from various areas of the game

Improved stability in Garage Hoops and Gatorade Rental Court games

Win Streaks will now properly track at the end of City games

Addressed various camera warping/clipping issues when near buildings and other objects while riding some vehicles in the City

The camera will now function properly for all drills in the Gatorade Training Facility when accessed via the Team Practice Facility

The game will no longer hang after purchasing boosts and immediately entering another store

MyCAREER

Fixed a hang when trying to enter the private workout leading into the Draft. Saves that had previously run into this issue will also now be able to continue

Commentary will no longer drop out during occasional stretches in MyCAREER playoff games and after timeouts

Empty social media messages will no longer appear on the landing menu during the draft portion of The Long Shadow

On-court accessories will no longer appear in certain endorsement images

VC balance will no longer have a delay when collecting earnings in the Endorsement menu

Fixed a rare soft hang in Live Practice on the recap screen when all badges had been maxed out

Game Goals in the college portion of the story related to blocks can now be completed correctly

Addressed an issue where attribute prices could show up as negative numbers

The W

Made a number of improvements to smooth out the beginning of the W Online experience

Addressed a disconnect that could occur at the end of W Online games if a tier upgrade had been earned during gameplay

Fixed a rare hang that would occur when attempting to edit your MyPLAYER’s appearance

MyNBA

Resolved an issue with downloading user-created expansion teams during the creation flow

Addressed some rare stability issues when loading into a MyNBA Online save file

Fixed a hang in MyNBA when simulating through multiple games via Simcast with a season length of 14 games

Fixed a hang that would occur when using certain custom league setups in MyNBA

Multiple other stability improvements and changes to improve the overall experience

MyTEAM