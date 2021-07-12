HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink Edition Review

Gaming peripherals have changed a lot in the past 20 years. The idea of a gaming headset was generally normal headphones with a mic in black or if you were really lucky, some kind of branding based off a popular game like Gears of War or Halo. Companies like HyperX started to challenge these notions, offering sharp contrasts and daring ideas that extended beyond bland and generic. As gaming slowly shifted from a niche hobby in the ‘90s to being a very common pastime, there is more of a focus on acceptance and expression. This has taken form in a variety of different ways, with the most notable being products directed at different demographics. Some want to showcase their identity with colors matching their system, loves (black/red for me) and now pink. This adoption has been slow, with Razer going hard into the market and now HyperX joins them with the HyperX Cloud Stinger pink edition. With this headset aimed at a different market, is it worth considering or should you stick with traditional colors?

For better or worse, HyperX has maintained a rather consistent look and feel across their wide array of products. Their recent HyperX Origins 60 and HyperX Cloud II Wireless update the design a little bit but nothing overly massive like the HyperX Cloud Stinger pink edition. Despite keeping the same look and feel of the HyperX Cloud Stinger, the pink edition has a decidedly different color scheme. White and red is replaced with white and a dark grey, complete with pink accents. It makes a statement that this product is different but not in the way that calls too much attention to it. Think of it like seeing Coke and Diet Coke. They both stand out and you immediately know why but beyond that it comes down to what you prefer.

Inside is nothing surprising. There is a molded piece of plastic holding the Cloud Stinger pink edition in place, with accessories and documents under the plastic. Like other HyperX products, there is a two year warranty and a brief usage guide.

While HyperX has made other headsets designed with different demographics in mind, the white Cloud Mix being a fantastic example of that, it makes sense for the Cloud Stinger to be their premier pink model. The entry level price point makes it attractive and keeping it at the same price of their existing black Cloud Stinger avoids concerns of a premium for color like we recently saw with the red DualSense.

One thing I want to call immediate attention to is the shade HyperX choose. The pastel pink is subtle enough to show your unique taste, without it making too much of a statement like neon. However, the real benefit is that it’s a commonly used pink. We recently reviewed the Aukey KM-G15 “Sakura” RGB mechanical keyboard and it looks like the two items were meant to be paired together. This is extremely important, because it allows players a sense of uniformity between different brands, in the event HyperX does not release a line of pink products. One can mix and match to achieve the full set they desire or simply choose the products that best meet their needs over having to sacrifice pick the pink one because it matches. While there is no denying HyperX did well with the color, it doesn’t matter if Cloud Stinger pink edition isn’t worth the money.

Almost immediately, it’s clear Cloud Stinger pink edition is meant to be a lightweight option. At a little over half a pound, they light and with enough padding, making them great for longer gaming sessions. And, despite the weight, they feel fairly durable, able to withstand decent use without breaking. Part of this is due to the metal bands connecting the headband. That being said, they’re probably not the most durable headset in the category, with it feeling like I could probably break them with decent force, an area where the Astro A10 tends to stand out.

Since this is an entry level headset, there really aren’t a lot of features behind Cloud Stinger pink edition. Flip up to mute mic is always a welcome addition, with there being a fairly large volume slider on the right side. It’s enough to do the job, even if the volume is a bit on the looser side making it easy to over or under correct.

Performance itself was fine. With most games it does an okay job presenting the sound. Depending on the platform and method of use that will vary. For example, using Tempest audio on PlayStation 5 makes them a bit more immersive, something HIVE also accomplished on PC. I don’t think these will, without some of the aforementioned technology, take your game to the next level or bring out all the hidden details but will make things more immersive. This is thanks to okay bass and only so much range. In regards to similarly priced options they performed as well, if not better, just don’t think these can take on something in a different weight class.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink Edition Review Verdict

Odds are if you’re looking at this headset, the selling point is going to be design. For the price, features and overall appeal, Cloud Stinger pink edition is a fantastic choice. It matches other pink accessories I’ve obtained over the years, is subtle yet cute and is at a price point that is easy to agree with. While it won’t be a game changing headset, it does what you’d expect, with the accessories you need to make it work on PC or console.

[Editor’s Note: HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink Edition was provided to us for review purposes.]