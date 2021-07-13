LeBron James Is Heading To Fortnite

To celebrate the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy out this week in cinemas and HBO Max, Epic Games has announced that LeBron James will be in Fortnite.



LeBron James will be added to Fortnite on July 14th, 2021 and he comes with several new attires and items. He has multiple different shirts and shoes for you to play with as well.



If you want to know more details, you can check out the official blog. Below is also a teaser trailer for The King’s arrival!