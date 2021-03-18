Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Update 5 Released

2K Sports has now released a brand new update for NBA 2K21. This is for the next-gen versions.



To be more specific, today’s NBA 2K21 update is for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.



A ton of players have had their likeness and facial animation updated. This means players now look more life-like than ever.



The patch notes were posted on the official website. You can see all the details below.

The City has received an all-new Spring update to help ring in the warmer months! This will be going live starting Thursday.

The following players have received likeness and/or signature facial animation updates: Mikal Bridges Jaylen Brown Thomas Bryant Vernon Carey Jr. John Collins James Ennis Malachi Flynn Wenyen Gabriel Daniel Green Tyrese Haliburton Kevin Huerter Cameron Johnson Tre Jones Saben Lee Theo Maledon Terance Mann Juwan Morgan Joakim Noah Jordan Nwora Daniel Oturu Jerome Robinson Isaiah Stewart Tyrell Terry Xavier Tillman Anthony Tolliver Rayjon Tucker T.J. Warren Paul Watson D.J. Wilson Robert Woodard II

Resolved an issue that caused the names of some playbooks to disappear.

Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter player cards not displaying the player reveal during pack openings (MyTEAM).

Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter card animations (MyTEAM).

Prep work for Season 6 of MyTEAM. It’s…peculiar.

Various stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience.