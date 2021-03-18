Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Update 5 Released

2K Sports has now released a brand new update for NBA 2K21. This is for the next-gen versions.
To be more specific, today’s NBA 2K21 update is for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.
A ton of players have had their likeness and facial animation updated. This means players now look more life-like than ever.
The patch notes were posted on the official website. You can see all the details below.
- The City has received an all-new Spring update to help ring in the warmer months! This will be going live starting Thursday.
- The following players have received likeness and/or signature facial animation updates:
- Mikal Bridges
- Jaylen Brown
- Thomas Bryant
- Vernon Carey Jr.
- John Collins
- James Ennis
- Malachi Flynn
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Daniel Green
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Kevin Huerter
- Cameron Johnson
- Tre Jones
- Saben Lee
- Theo Maledon
- Terance Mann
- Juwan Morgan
- Joakim Noah
- Jordan Nwora
- Daniel Oturu
- Jerome Robinson
- Isaiah Stewart
- Tyrell Terry
- Xavier Tillman
- Anthony Tolliver
- Rayjon Tucker
- T.J. Warren
- Paul Watson
- D.J. Wilson
- Robert Woodard II
- Resolved an issue that caused the names of some playbooks to disappear.
- Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter player cards not displaying the player reveal during pack openings (MyTEAM).
- Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter card animations (MyTEAM).
- Prep work for Season 6 of MyTEAM. It’s…peculiar.
- Various stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience.