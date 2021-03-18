DOOM Eternal ‘The Ancient Gods Part 2’ DLC launches tomorrow

id Software and Bethesda Softworks are pleased to reveal today that DOOM Eternal will be getting its highly-anticipated The Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC tomorrow, March 18, for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

The Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC will feature new worlds and new challenges for players to partake. Expect never-before-seen locations and fight deadly new variations of demons, and more.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming DLC, via Bethesda:

You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil. Now rally the scattered Sentinel armies, lay siege to the last bastion of Hell, break through the fortress walls, and face the Dark Lord himself. The soul of the universe hangs in the balance. New Worlds

Face Hell’s armies in never-before-seen locations. From the ruins of ancient Sentinel settlements and the cosmic wonders of the World Spear, to a devastated and overgrown city on Earth hiding a mysterious gateway, to the last bastion of the Dark Lord protected by towering walls and powered by advanced technology. New Challenges

Prepare to fight deadly new variations of demons, including the powerful new Armored Baron, the stalwart Stone Imp, the venomous Cursed Prowler, and the new Screecher zombie who empowers nearby demons when killed.

Check out the official trailer for The Ancient Gods Part 2:

DOOM Eternal is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch versions will be available at a later date.