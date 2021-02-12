New NBA 2K21 Update Patch Released For All Consoles

2K Sports has released two different patches for NBA 2K21. One patch is for current-gen consoles while the other is for next-gen hardware.



The first NBA 2K21 update is for Xbox One, PS4 and PC users on Steam. This excludes the Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia versions of the game.



As for the next-gen update, this will affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.



The current-gen and next-gen patch notes were revealed on the official site. You can read the details posted down below.

Current-Gen Patch Notes

GENERAL:

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year at 2K Beach with new seasonal decorations.

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players.

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats.

Disabled controller rumble for online play.

MyCAREER:

The traveling Big Top has arrived at 2K Beach. Keep your eyes out in the coming weeks.

MyTEAM:

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific type of lineup

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience

Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on February 20th**. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament!

Next-Gen Patch Notes

GENERAL:

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats, with additional new music drops in The City

Los Angeles Lakers court floor will reflect new changes for this season

Uniform updates have been made for the following teams:

o Los Angeles Lakers (Home uniform)

o New York Knicks (City uniform)

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players, including:

o Udoka Azubuike

o LaMelo Ball

o Keita Bates-Diop

o Leandro Bolmaro

o Zylan Cheatham

o Brandon Clarke

o Troy Daniels

o De’Andre Hunter

o Jaren Jackson, Jr.

o Frank Mason

o Tyrese Maxey

o Jaden McDaniels

o Johnathan Motley

o Zeke Nnaji

o Elie Okobo

o Miye Oni

o Tariq Owens

o Patrick Patterson

o Payton Pritchard

o Immanuel Quickley

o Josh Reaves

o Cameron Reynolds

o Anfernee Simons

o Robert Williams

Addressed the vertical line remaining on screen for a period of time on Xbox Series X/S

GAMEPLAY:

Reduced the effectiveness of fading three-pointers off-the-dribble, as requested by the community

MyCAREER/THE CITY:

Private matchmaking is now supported during Pro-Am League Nights

Improved load times of menus when loading into The City

Foam fingers and boxing gloves will no longer remain equipped when going into games in The City

Addressed community reported issues with the badge progression display on the postgame recap screen

Resolved a rare hang that could occur upon completion of workouts in the Gatorade Gym

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience in The City

MyNBA:

Updated the MyNBA Online load/download Draft Class option functionality

Improvements made to the way player morale is calculated

Resolved a player generation issue that led to inflated athletic attributes like speed and vertical as progression occurred

MyTEAM: