Aukey CB-H6S Review

For many, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series is one step closer to PC gaming. Not in the sense of power or customization, but in regards to benefits and function. Now more than ever the benefits are less tangible than the shift from 2D to 3D or low polygon count too high and entirely performance. Better frame rates, sharper visuals, improved picture recreation, it all adds up and makes for an impressive experience. However, the downside is how much more complicated it is for a number of people. The last generation two USB ports were rough and four sounds nice but it doesn’t account for more complicated setups or simply having better control. With this in mind, we got Aukey’s CB-H6S adds 10 more ports to the equation, but will it meet expectations?

Going into CB-H6S we have Aukey’s more streamline packaging. Unlike the gaming line, which has thus far just been non-descript black packaging, Aukey includes a nice visual of the product, a basic explanation of what it is, and no real frills. Inside is just the CB-H6S with a power cable, USB cable and some documentation.

While CB-H6S is meant to be a universal device, the silver aluminum body is very reminiscent of Apple’s design. When paired with my silver iMac it matches well enough to not stand out in my setup. And, with other things, the premium look makes it look good regardless of where you decide to put it. And, best of all, it’s a relatively simple setup that didn’t require a lot of time or effort to make work.

With an impressive 10 ports, CB-H6S requires external power and it’s a rather substantial unit, complete with a brick. On one hand, this is increases the length to easily make it to your power source but on the other, it’s something to deal with. Once plugged in it should work out of the box with most things, including PlayStation 5.

Depending on your setup, the real advantage to CB-H6S is versatility and in some cases removes the need for wires. Both Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 make the wise choice of including USB ports on the back. As a result, the ideal play to put the dock is there and then run it to a location you won’t commonly see. The design actually lends itself to mounting, either behind a stand or something else, though I simply hid it behind my television.

After extensive testing, I actually didn’t run into any issues using it as kind of a catch-all for my electronic equipment. For some, the idea of 10 ports is a bit excessive, in which case their CB-H5 or the more versatile 12-in-1 USB-C hub, but it really isn’t when you think about it.

If the end goal is eliminating wires and giving yourself plenty of things to play around with, one port should go to an external hard drive, with some common accessories being a USB dongle for a wireless headset, USB for saves, or other content, and charging cable. More advantage users or complicated households might keep multiple headsets connected, PlayStation 5 actually caps out at four if you were curious, external microphone, DAC, plus the space to build it out as needed. Something especially useful given the higher speed ports or the ability to easily add a mouse, keyboard, or maybe even a pro controller in the future.

CB-H6S Review Verdict

There really isn’t a lot that can be said about CB-H6S, much less negative about it. At its core, it’s a nice looking product that does exactly what it sets out to do. The ability to work with PlayStation 5 (Xbox Series was not tested, but should work) is a huge benefit and can fit in almost every setup. Even if the idea isn’t to remove cables entirely, you can easily switch between devices by simply connecting it to another device. It makes so many things significantly easier that it’s easy to say this is a must-have accessory for new console owners or just someone that wants to simplify their set up.

[Editor’s Note: Aukey CB-H6S was provided to us for review purposes.]