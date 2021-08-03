Fortnite Update 3.25 Patch Notes Released (v17.30)

Epic Games has now released a new update for Fortnite a few days before Ariana Grande will be in the game.
On PS4 the update is number 3.25, although it’s officially recognized as patch 17.30. The game will have lots of new cosmetics as well as the usual bug fixes.
You can read the full Fortnite patch notes posted down below.
General
- Unable to fire Motorboat missiles in Battle Royale/Creative after exiting Party Royale.
- Xbox players may be unable to re-subscribe to Fortnite Crew.
- Some Wraps do not display properly on the Show Your Style Set.
- Radio not playing in vehicles.
- Unable to perform Last Forever Emote.
Battle Royale
- Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.
- Fire temporarily disabled in Battle Lab.
- Preferred Item Slots: Chug Cannon moving to incorrect slots.
- Cannot open Cosmic Chest if a player left the team.
- Vehicles driving erratically, caused by player in control being in Prop state.
- Cosmic Chest timers may remain on screen if a Bounty is poached.