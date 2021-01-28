EA Creates New Studio To Make A Skate Game

EA is finally making a new Skate game many years after the 2010 release of Skate 3. Now a new studio is working on it.



The official Skate Twitter page announced that the new game will be developed by a studio called “Full Circle”. This is an all new studio based in Vancouver.



A new Skate game was announced back in June 2020, although it sounds like it is in very early development. There are a lot of job vacancies meaning not much has progressed for the new game.



Nevertheless, 2020 was the year skateboarding games came back. First we got the indie game called Skater XL and then Activision brought back Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.



Hopefully the new Skate game is as fun as the old trilogy on PS3 and Xbox 360. Presumably the new game should be available for newer hardware such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.