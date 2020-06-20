A New Skate Game Is In Development By EA

It’s been 10 years since the release of Skate 3, but EA is finally ready to release a new game for the franchise.



At the end of the EA Play event yesterday, EA announced that development has started on a brand new Skate video game of some kind.



Some developers from the original games will be back to work on this newer game. At this moment, there is no release date for the game yet and no game footage has been shared either.



It’s also unknown if the game is actually Skate 4 or a remaster of the original games. EA just said a new Skate game and that was that.



While we have to wait for a new Skate game, skateboarding fans can look forward to Skater XL in July and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 in September in the meantime.



