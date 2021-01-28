Returnal delayed for about a month

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque announced today that Returnal will no longer make its previously planned March 19 release date as the game has been delayed to April 30.

Returnal will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5. Per the developer, the reason for the delay is to get extra time to further polish the game. Here’s the statement from Sony Interactive Entertainment:

“Sony Interactive Entertainment and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque,”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sony: