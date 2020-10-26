PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for PS5 and Xbox Series X supports 60 frames per second

PUBG Corporation announced today that when PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X next month, it will run at 60 frames per second.

According to the developer, the game will not be a natively new version for the next-gen console but rather it will run via backward compatibility. Additionally, a cross-play multiplayer will be supported.

Here are more details:

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 will leverage the PlayStation 4 Pro build. By selecting the “Framerate Priority” option*, the game will run up to 60 frames per second. After rigorous testing, we’re pleased to say that the game performance is extremely smooth and stable, with faster loading and little to no frame drops thanks to the power of next-gen. Xbox Series The Xbox Series X will leverage the Xbox One X game build. The game will run at 60 frames per second by selecting the “Framerate Priority” option*. The Xbox Series S will leverage the Xbox One S game build, which runs at 30 frames per second. We are working to provide an option to raise the framerate cap on Xbox One S and Xbox Series S consoles in the future. *The “Framerate Priority” option releases on live servers for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro with the October 9.1 Update.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia – a PS5 and Xbox Series versions will be released at their respective console launch.