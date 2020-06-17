New Scarlet Nexus Trailer Released

Scarlet Nexus was first revealed during the Xbox Series X gameplay digital event, but now a new trailer has dropped.



Bandai Namco has now released a new animation trailer for Scarlet Nexus giving us more details on what the game is about.



A further press release also tells us more about the story of the game. You can read the full details from the press release written down below.

“SCARLET NEXUS is a new action RPG franchise developed by BANDAI NAMCO Studios in which players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities.

In SCARLET NEXUS, a strange life-form called “Others” appeared from the sky and began to prey on the brains of living creatures on the earth – including humans. In order to fight this new kind of enemy, the “Other Suppression Force” (OSF) was created in the city where brain power has been developed, called New Himuka. The OSF is composed of the only people able to exterminate the Others, blessed with exceedingly powerful “brain power” and considered as true heroes by the population.

Every year, more and more recruits are joining the ranks of the OSF to take part to the endless battle between humanity and the Others.

Among them, Yuito Sumeragi, a bright and positive-minded recruit with a kind heart. Second son of the prestigious Sumeragi family, his ancestor was the founding father of New Himuka.

He endured an intensive training to be able, one day, to help the citizens of his city and rescue them, as he was once saved himself from an Other by a member of the OSF. Since then, he cherishes the ear cuff he received on that memorable day.“

Scarlet Nexus will be released in the near future and will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X.