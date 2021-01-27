The Day Before announced for PC

MyTona and developer Fntastic announced today that a new open-world survival massive multiplayer online game called The Day Before will be released on PC via Steam sometime in Q2 2021.

The Day Before is an online MMO that takes place in post-pandemic America overrun by zombie-like creatures and survivors in a search of food, weapons, and cars.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

The Day Before is an open-world massively multiplayer online survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. You wake up alone in a world you no longer remember, setting out to find answers and the resources to survive. – Survive at All Costs – Search abandoned vehicles, houses, and skyscrapers as you scavenge for resources.

– Enter Places No One Else Dares – Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, becoming a legend of the new world.

– Discover the Vast Post-Pandemic World – Explore beautiful yet dangerous places with stunningly detailed vehicles.

– Find a Colony of Survivors – Take part in the restoration of the former society before it’s too late. In the survivor colony, you can sell your loot and communicate safely with other players.

Check out below the announcement trailer: