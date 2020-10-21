Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 1.07 Update Patch Released

Developer Vicarious Visions has now released the latest update to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. The game finally adds a popular mode.



Before you weren’t able to have private online matches in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. This new update now adds them in and more.



You can read some of the patch notes posted down below.

A dded private matches

Fixed kicker to railspin gap

Fixed heavy traffic challenge

Renamed BS Rocket Tailslide to BS Fein Slide

Party bug fixes

Vicarious Visions also posted an announcement of the update on its official Twitter page. You can read it in more detail below.

“We’re excited to announce that personal party features are now live in Multiplayer including private skate sessions, party migration, and leader promotion. Play against friends in your own private matches in all maps or your own Create-A-Parks, or hang out in Free Skate. “

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is out now for you to play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.