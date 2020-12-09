Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets Performance RT mode on PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games released today a new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 that adds a new graphics option called Performance RT mode.

The new graphics option called Performance RT mode is available as soon as players download the version 1.007.001 update for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The new Performace RT mode allows players to play the game at 60 frames per second with ray tracing support. There’s a catch though – screen resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density have been adjusted.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Check back with us soon for more PS5 coverage. Stay tuned.