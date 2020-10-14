Boss Fight Footage Revealed For Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Some new footage has arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This time, we get a first look at a boss fight.



Game Informer had a chance to see more of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the game is looking great for a PS5 launch title.



In this new footage, we get a chance to see the first boss fight. The first person you need to beat up is none other than Rhino. It’s only a shoot video, but it looks epic like the previous game.



The Peter Parker Spider-Man is also in this game. He will serve as a mentor to the much younger Miles Morales.



Miles Morales has a different skill set to Peter Parker, which makes the gameplay feel more varied.

The game will be released on PS5 and PS4 on November 12th, 2020. If you buy the Ultimate Edition of the game, you’ll get a remastered version of the 2018 game too!



You can check out the new video posted down below. Footage that was captured is from the PS5 version of the game, and it’s rendered up to 4K.