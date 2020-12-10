Godfall Update Patch 2.2.4 Available Now

Developer Counterplay Games has now released a new patch for the PC and PS5 versions of Godfall.



A load of bug fixes have been made to both versions of Godfall. Counterplay Games also urges players of the game to always give them feedback. The more feedback they get, the more they can improve on the game.



The official patch notes were posted over on the official game’s forum pages. You can see the full details posted down below.

General – All Platforms

Solved an issue where the host of a multiplayer match would incur a blank screen if a player in the party had not yet unlocked the boss encounter.

Solved an issue in multiplayer when the user browsing a menu during a cutscene would be stuck outside after the cutscene and display the character with placeholder textures.

Added additional logic around enemy spawn locations to prevent enemies from appearing in inaccessible spots on the map.

Solved an issue where Objectives would not update properly.

Solved an issue that could cause ranged enemies in the Tower of Trials to move to attack from melee range instead of the appropriate ranged distance.

Solved an issue where enemies would lose target tracking of players in the Tower of Trials.

Solved an issue where simultaneously killing the last set of enemies in the Tower of Trials could cause enemy waves to stop spawning.

Solved a ray tracing issue in the Air Realm that caused a disproportionate negative impact on framerate.

Solved a rendering crash that could occur when browsing the personal menus.

Solved a crash that could occur with an internal spatial significance system miscommunicating with the server.

Added game server capacity in Singapore, Sydney, and Canadian regions for increased multiplayer stability.

PlayStation 5 Only

Tuned HDR output settings to reduce overexposure & bloom.

Godfall is out now for you to buy on PC and PlayStation 5.