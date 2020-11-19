Project 007 announced – A New James Bond game

IO Interactive is pleased to announce a new James Bond game today titled, Project 007 for modern systems and platforms.

Project 007 is a working title that features a wholly original Bond story and will be developed using IOI’s proprietary Glacier technology. IO Interactive is the developer behind Hitman games.

“It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, in a press release “Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

Robert Marick, MGM’s Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said, “James Bond has a strong legacy in the video game space, with some of the most iconic games of all-time based on the character. Working with our partners at EON and the talented team at IO Interactive, we plan to bring a new take on this legendary franchise to gamers and Bond fans around the world. IO Interactive are masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling.”

Project 007 (working title) will be released for modern systems and platforms. There’s a big chance that the game will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Check out the teaser trailer below: