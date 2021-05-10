New Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Update Goes Live

2K Sports has now released a new update for NBA 2K21. This update affects the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.
The PS4 and Xbox One versions of NBA 2K21 have not been updated today as it’s only for next-gen. It’s only a minor update released today.
You can read the full patch notes below from the official website.
General
- New WNBA uniforms for the 2021 season have been updated for the season tipoff!
- The following players have also received likeness updates:
o Jaylen Adams
o Thanasis Antetokounmpo
o Alex Caruso
o Pat Connaughton
o Quinn Cook
o Diamond DeShields
o Jared Dudley
o Desmond Bane
o Devontae Cacok
o CJ Elleby
o Yogi Ferrell
o Kyle Guy
o Dearica Hamby
o Montrezl Harrell
o Isabelle Harrison
o Solomon Hill
o Jaylen Hoard
o Aaron Holiday
o Justin Holiday
o Talen Horton-Tucker
o Elijah Hughes
o Justin James
o Ty Jerome
o Isaiah Joe
o Nassir Little
o Naz Long
o Nico Mannion
o Khris Middleton
o Patty Mills
o Svi Mykhailiuk
o Frank Ntilikina
o Elfrid Payton
o Vincent Poirier
o Norman Powell
o Edmond Sumner
o Axel Toupane
o Gary Trent Jr.
o Evan Turner
o Tom Van Arsdale
o Grant Williams
- Addressed some issues with downloading custom team designs during setup in MyNBA Online
- Resolved a rare hang in MyWNBA that could occur during the offseason in future years