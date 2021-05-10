New Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Update Goes Live

2K Sports has now released a new update for NBA 2K21. This update affects the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.



The PS4 and Xbox One versions of NBA 2K21 have not been updated today as it’s only for next-gen. It’s only a minor update released today.



You can read the full patch notes below from the official website.

General

New WNBA uniforms for the 2021 season have been updated for the season tipoff!

The following players have also received likeness updates:

o Jaylen Adams

o Thanasis Antetokounmpo

o Alex Caruso

o Pat Connaughton

o Quinn Cook

o Diamond DeShields

o Jared Dudley

o Desmond Bane

o Devontae Cacok

o CJ Elleby

o Yogi Ferrell

o Kyle Guy

o Dearica Hamby

o Montrezl Harrell

o Isabelle Harrison

o Solomon Hill

o Jaylen Hoard

o Aaron Holiday

o Justin Holiday

o Talen Horton-Tucker

o Elijah Hughes

o Justin James

o Ty Jerome

o Isaiah Joe

o Nassir Little

o Naz Long

o Nico Mannion

o Khris Middleton

o Patty Mills

o Svi Mykhailiuk

o Frank Ntilikina

o Elfrid Payton

o Vincent Poirier

o Norman Powell

o Edmond Sumner

o Axel Toupane

o Gary Trent Jr.

o Evan Turner

o Tom Van Arsdale

o Grant Williams