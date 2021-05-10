New Next-Gen NBA 2K21 Update Goes Live

PS5, Xbox Series 0 comments
2K Sports has now released a new update for NBA 2K21. This update affects the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of NBA 2K21 have not been updated today as it’s only for next-gen. It’s only a minor update released today.

You can read the full patch notes below from the official website.

General

  • New WNBA uniforms for the 2021 season have been updated for the season tipoff!
  • The following players have also received likeness updates:

o   Jaylen Adams

o   Thanasis Antetokounmpo

o   Alex Caruso

o   Pat Connaughton

o   Quinn Cook

o   Diamond DeShields

o   Jared Dudley

o   Desmond Bane

o   Devontae Cacok

o   CJ Elleby

o   Yogi Ferrell

o   Kyle Guy

o   Dearica Hamby

o   Montrezl Harrell

o   Isabelle Harrison

o   Solomon Hill

o   Jaylen Hoard

o   Aaron Holiday

o   Justin Holiday

o   Talen Horton-Tucker

o   Elijah Hughes

o   Justin James

o   Ty Jerome

o   Isaiah Joe

o   Nassir Little

o   Naz Long

o   Nico Mannion

o   Khris Middleton

o   Patty Mills

o   Svi Mykhailiuk

o   Frank Ntilikina

o   Elfrid Payton

o   Vincent Poirier

o   Norman Powell

o   Edmond Sumner

o   Axel Toupane

o   Gary Trent Jr.

o   Evan Turner

o   Tom Van Arsdale

o   Grant Williams

  • Addressed some issues with downloading custom team designs during setup in MyNBA Online
  • Resolved a rare hang in MyWNBA that could occur during the offseason in future years
