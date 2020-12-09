Destiny 2 now optimized for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5

Bungie has finally released the much-awaited next-gen versions of Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5

Destiny 2 players who previously owned the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade. With the PS5 or Xbox Series versions of Destiny 2, fans will be able to experience the game in 60 frames per second and 4K resolution, while Xbox Series S will run at 1080p locked at 60 frames per second. Not to mention fans will be able to play across console generations in the same console family.

Additionally, players who want to experience 120 frames per second can do so with the Crucible mode of the game.

With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series versions, many don’t know how to upgrade from the PS4 or Xbox One version. Well, here’s a short quick guide:

Destiny 2 – Xbox Series Upgrade

Currently, the only way to upgrade to the Xbox Series version if you have the Xbox One version is to uninstall the game and redownload it while using your Xbox Series X/S.

Destiny 2 – PlayStation 5 Upgrade

Go to the game page of the PlayStation 4 version of Destiny 2 on your PS5. Look for the ellipsis icon (…), and make sure that you choose the PS5 version to download it.

Unfortunately, the upgrade process is not as seamless as other games that got the next-gen upgrade.

Check out our Destiny 2: Beyond Light review for more information.