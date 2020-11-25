PS5 20.02.02.26 Firmware update now available

Sony Interactive Entertainment released today’s PS5 20.02.02.26 firmware update that features stability and more.

The new PS5 20.02.02.26 Firmware update weighs in at around 900MB and is available for download via many ways such as system update when connected online, or you can install it manually via a USB.

Here are the patch notes, via Sony:

This system software update improves system performance.

An issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted was resolved.

An issue that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode when connected to the PS5’s front side USB Type-A port using the USB cable included with some PS5 consoles was resolved.

For those curious as to what features were implemented in the last two firmware updates, Sony released a patch note for them:

Version 20.02-02.20.00



This system software update improves system performance.



An issue where users couldn’t download games because only the “Queued for Download” or “View Details” option was displayed was resolved. If you encounter this issue, update the system software to the latest version, and then try starting your PS5 in safe mode to rebuild the database.



Version 20.02-02.25.00

PlayStation 5 is available now worldwide. Check back with us for more PS5 coverage. Stay tuned.