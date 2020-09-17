Demon’s Souls Release Date Confirmed; New Trailer Released

Fan favorite and arguably one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 games, Demon’s Souls, has been confirmed as a Nov. 12 launch title and got a new trailer to celebrate this.

While some fans might remember Demon’s Souls from its PlayStation 3 release, here is new details on the upcoming remake:

In Demon’s Souls, we send you back to the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria like you’ve never seen it before. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter.

It was essential to us that we recreated Demon’s Souls in such a way that longtime fans are transported back to the Boletaria they love. It’s the Boletaria that has been growing and maturing in their imaginations for over a decade. A place where every room, corner, and corridor has a story to tell. Here, the original characters, encounters and battles are brought to life in greater fidelity, making the story even richer and darker.

Even as we went back to the drawing board to build upon the original art, sound, music, and feel, our goal was always to remain true to the vision of the original classic—its story, gameplay and level design. With this in mind, we fine-tuned the title to ensure the game remains fresh and appeals to new users accustomed to modern controls and experiences.

Above all, this is to ensure the lands of Boletaria are living and breathing worlds, home to all manner of terrors, brimming with tension and challenge. In this way, we hope that Demon’s Souls is both parts new and familiar, welcoming to veterans and newcomers alike.

This time, we’re thrilled to bring you an extended look at gameplay, featuring the first challenge you’ll face on your arduous journey – the grotesque demon Vanguard.

PlayStation Blog