Warframe coming to PS5 this week

Digital Extremes is pleased to announce today that Warframe will be coming to PS5 this week, November 26.

Warframe on PS5 will run at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It will also support cross-generational play with the PlayStation 4. As for the Xbox Series version, it has yet to receive a release date but it’s coming soon, along with cross-play support.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

CHOOSE YOUR WARFRAME

With more than 30 Warframes, each fully customizable with their own unique abilities, you can create the perfect Warframe for you. ASSEMBLE YOUR ARSENAL

Katanas. Crossbows. Flamethrowers. Expand your Arsenal with more than 300 diverse Weapons, then modify each one to match your playstyle. EXPERIENCE FAST-PACED COMBAT

Slice and dice through hordes of enemies, or go in guns blazing, or sneak your way in — the choice is yours. EXPLORE OPEN WORLDS

Explore, discover, fight, and fly in massive open landscapes within Warframe. FLUID PARKOUR MOVEMENT Seamlessly leap, slide and glide through capital ships and underground compounds with a robust movement system. A SOLAR SYSTEM IN RUIN

In the far-future world of Warframe, grotesque clones and capitalist machines dominate our solar system. Fight back against greed and corruption as you explore 18 worlds filled with techno-organic horrors. SQUAD UP

You don’t have to work alone. Invite three friends or fight alongside the 38 million strong in our Tenno community. NINJAS PLAY FREE

Warframe is entirely free-to-play. With no barrier to entry, there’s nothing to stop you and your friends from joining our world. Welcome to the Origin System, Tenno.

Warframe is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.