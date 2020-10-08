For Honor details PS5 and Xbox Series upgrades

Play the game in 4K resolution, 60 frames per seconds, and more

Ubisoft is pleased to announce today that For Honor will be getting a free update at the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series platform that upgrades the game’s visual fidelity and more.

When the next-gen consoles releases next month, For Honor will be getting an upgrade where players can play the game on 4K resolution. An additional update will follow in early December where the frame rate up to 60 frames per second will be released.

Here are the details of For Honor PS5 and Xbox Series upgrades, via Ubisoft:

Graphical Enhancements Available at Launch of Next-Generation Consoles

Next-generation console players will be able to experience the highest-level of graphical enhancements that For Honor has to offer. These enhancements, carried over from the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro are now available, without compromises, on all next-gen consoles:

Improved water reflections

Improved distance level of detail

Improved shadow resolution

Improved texture filtering

4k resolution (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X) / 1080p (Xbox Series S)

Free and Seamless Transition for Current-Generation Console Players

If you currently own For Honor on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, your profile including all purchases and inventory, is automatically shared with its next-generation counterparts (for example: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5).

For Honor at 60 Frames Per Second on Next-Generation Consoles for the Start of Year 4 Season 4

The team is happy to announce that For Honor will be playable at 60 frames per second on all next-generation consoles for the beginning of next season Year 4 Season 4 in early December.

For Honor is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, UPlay, and Epic Games Store.