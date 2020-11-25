Metro Exodus gets a next-gen upgrade in 2021

Deep Silver and 4A Games are pleased to announce today that Metro Exodus will be coming to next-gen consoles – the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

When Metro Exodus releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, players can expect major enhancements including faster frame rate, increased resolution, reduced loading times, and stunning ray tracing features made possible by the new hardware.

Metro Exodus for next-gen consoles will enable 4A Games to deliver visual enhancements and improved performance, which has previously only been possible on state-of-the-art PC hardware and RTX enabled cards. In addition, the advanced versions of Metro Exodus will be made available as a free upgrade to existing and future current-gen game owners. A release date will be announced in the near future.

Additionally, 4A Games also announced that the next Metro title is in development for next-generation consoles and PC. Fans can look forward to a complete overhaul of the engine, and renderer to take advantage of the new power, storage, and hardware supported ray tracing afforded by the new consoles. Furthermore, the recently announced partnership with Saber Interactive will allow 4A Games to explore a multiplayer experience in the new Metro universe.

“As a small studio we have never been able to do justice to these ambitions, and our ideas have never made it beyond the prototype phase,” said 4A Games in a press release. “But with Saber’s experience in online gaming, we are now actively exploring multiplayer concepts that will offer a new way to experience the world of Metro.”

We’ll let you know once more details were revealed when it comes to the exact release date of Metro Exodus for PS5 and Xbox Series.