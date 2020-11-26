Watch Dogs: Legion online multiplayer update delayed

Ubisoft announced today that Watch Dogs: Legion will not be getting its planned online multiplayer update on December 3rd as it has been delayed to early 2021.

Per the developer, the reason for the delay is to give them more time to test the online experience. Here’s the statement:

“As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021,” the developer said in an update. “This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

Additionally, Ubisoft released today Update 2.20 to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia that adds manual Save Game button to PC, as well as bring stability improvements for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4. The patch notes can be found here.

As mentioned in Ubisoft’s State of the Game, the company have more improvements planned and quality of life features in store next month, including more stability improvements and further graphics optimizations for PC to reach our goal of consistent 60FPS for higher-end GPUs.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia. For more information, check out our review.