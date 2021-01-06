Outriders delayed to April

Square Enix and developer People Can Fly announced today that Outriders will not make it previously planned February 2 release date as the game has been delayed to April 1.

According to Square Enix, the reason for the delay is for the developer to spend extra time fine-tuning the game. Additionally, a free demo featuring the first few hours of the game will launch on February 25.

Here’s the full message from Square Enix regarding Outriders being delayed:

Happy New Year. We believe it’s important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release, so that you can decide for yourselves whether the game is something you wish to pre-order, purchase or play. For this reason we’re excited to announce that on February 25, 2021 we will be publishing a free demo, giving everyone the chance to play the first few hours of the game with all four classes—in both single-player and co-op—along with seamless migration of your character and progress to the full game. Speaking of which, we have decided to move the release date of Outriders to April 1, 2021 (no joke!). We will spend this extra time fine tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fantastic play experience at launch. Thanks for hanging tight a little longer—we appreciate your patience! —The Outriders Team

Outriders will be available on April 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.