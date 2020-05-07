HyperX And Ducky Limited Edition Keyboard Announced

Today HyperX announced an interesting collaboration with Ducky in the form of a special, limited edition keyboard.

The keyboard, which has a petite form factor, features HyperX red switches, Ducky PBT Double-Shot seamless keycaps, additional keycaps featuring unique designs, keycap puller and Ducky macro 2.0 support. Needless to say, it’s a pretty decked out keyboard that is only $109.99 and limited to 3,700 units worldwide and only available on HyperX’s website.

For those unfamiliar with DuckyChannel International Co., they’re a Taiwanese company that prides themselves on delivering mechanical keyboards at the highest standards. Not only has this resulted in some rather interesting ventures, like their Zodiac series, it speaks volumes of not just this product but deciding to partner with HyperX.

Those interested in the keyboard will be able to purchase it on May 12, 5PM PST / May 13, 8am TPE.